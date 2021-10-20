checkAd

Molecular Partners Present Data Demonstrating Successful Inhibition of COVID19 Viral Variants with Ensovibep at the 2021 ISIRV-WHO Conference

  • Ensovibep is shown in vitro to maintain inhibition against all variants of concern known to date
  • The Company is also presenting a Trial in Progress poster on the EMPATHY clinical trial at the conference

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced the presentation of in vitro data describing the inhibition capabilities of ensovibep against COVID-19 variants of concern at the International Society for Influenza and other Respiratory Virus Diseases (ISIRV) and World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19, Influenza and RSV: Surveillance-Informed Prevention and Treatment conference, October 19-21, 2021. The results were selected for oral presentation. In addition, the Company will present a Trial in Progress poster on the EMPATHY clinical trial, conducted in collaboration with Novartis.

“As the pandemic progresses, the combination of insufficient vaccination rates with novel variants that can spread faster and break through patients’ immunity results in a global patient population with a high, unmet need for treatment solutions, especially in the more severe cases,” said Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., Molecular Partners’ CEO. “Our lead candidate, ensovibep, is currently being tested in two late-stage clinical trials, facing a very different patient population than the one that existed even half a year ago; New variants are continually evolving, and some, including most recently the Delta variant, impacting the way the disease behaves and spreads. As such, we must continually test ensovibep against new variants to ensure it has the potential to still be relevant for current and future patients. The results presented today, thanks to the massive efforts of our collaborators and our team, show that ensovibep maintains inhibition against these new variants, and remains highly relevant in this evolving field.”

Inhibition of COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern:
Ensovibep was designed with three DARPin domains that can bind to SARS-CoV-2 ‘s spike trimer Receptor Binding Domains (RBD) simultaneously and cooperatively, and inhibit the virus from binding to the human ACE2 receptor. Molecular Partners, in collaboration with the NIH (ACTIV), the Spiez Laboratory and the University Hospital Center and University of Lausanne, has been continually analyzing the in vitro viral inhibition capabilities of ensovibep against newly discovered SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. The Company and collaborators continually contribute data on ensovibep’s performance to the comparative NIH database, which may be viewed here – NIH open data Therapeutic Activity Navigator.

