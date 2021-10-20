checkAd

Active Biotech and NeoTX today announce that the first patient has been enrolled in the phase IIa clinical trial of naptumomab estafenatox in combination with docetaxel in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Lund, October 20, 2021 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) and its partner NeoTX announce today that the first patient has been enrolled in the phase IIa clinical trial of naptumomab estafenatox (naptumomab), in combination with docetaxel in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The phase IIa, open label trial in US will assess naptumomab in combination with docetaxel in patients who had been previously treated with checkpoint inhibitors and have advanced or metastatic NSCLC.  The primary endpoint is objective response rate as measured by RECIST 1.1 criteria.  The trial will also evaluate safety, duration of response, progression free survival, overall survival, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics. For more information about the trial, visit https://clinicaltrials.gov. NCT04880863.

“We are very pleased that NeoTX takes the next step in the development of Naptumomab in NSCLC, a disease with a high unmet medical need, and are excited to follow the progress of the trial.” says Helén Tuvesson, CEO, Active Biotech AB.

See also www.neotx.com for NeoTX’s communication related to this information.


Helén Tuvesson

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Helén Tuvesson, CEO
Tel +46 46 19 21 56
Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel +46 46 19 20 44

This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 a.m. CET on October 20, 2021.

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase Ib/IIa for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to a clinical phase I study with a topical ophthalmic formulation, to be followed by phase II for treatment of non-infectious uveitis. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

  
About NeoTX

NeoTX is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company which is developing targeted anticancer immunotherapies utilizing its proprietary Tumor Targeted Superantigen (TTS) platform. TTS binds a genetically engineered bacterial determinant to the tumor surface while simultaneously activating and expanding tumor specific immune cells that are then redirected from the periphery to the tumor to mount an effective response. The company’s lead TTS molecule, naptumomab estafenatox  is currently in clinical development for advanced solid tumors.

Naptumomab was licensed from Active Biotech to NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd in 2016. NeoTX is responsible for the global development and commercialization of naptumomab for the treatment of cancer under the license agreement.

Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund, Sweden
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

