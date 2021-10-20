REC Silicon Posts Q3 EBITDA Loss of $3.7 Million; Revenue Above Expectations Autor: PLX AI | 20.10.2021, 06:56 | | 19 0 | 0 20.10.2021, 06:56 | (PLX AI) – REC Silicon Q3 revenue USD 36.2 million vs. estimate USD 34 million.Q3 EBITDA USD -3.7 millionEBITDA contributed by the semiconductor materials segment of USD 1.8 million for the third quarter compared to USD 11.5 million for the second … (PLX AI) – REC Silicon Q3 revenue USD 36.2 million vs. estimate USD 34 million.Q3 EBITDA USD -3.7 millionEBITDA contributed by the semiconductor materials segment of USD 1.8 million for the third quarter compared to USD 11.5 million for the second … (PLX AI) – REC Silicon Q3 revenue USD 36.2 million vs. estimate USD 34 million.

Q3 EBITDA USD -3.7 million

EBITDA contributed by the semiconductor materials segment of USD 1.8 million for the third quarter compared to USD 11.5 million for the second quarter

Company reported USD 13.4 million in profit from discontinued operations during the third quarter due to the settlement of the indemnification loans on October 18

Company reported USD 13.4 million in profit from discontinued operations during the third quarter due to the settlement of the indemnification loans on October 18

Results were impacted by high power prices and challenges caused by the global supply chain backlog, CEO says



