REC Silicon Posts Q3 EBITDA Loss of $3.7 Million; Revenue Above Expectations
(PLX AI) – REC Silicon Q3 revenue USD 36.2 million vs. estimate USD 34 million.Q3 EBITDA USD -3.7 millionEBITDA contributed by the semiconductor materials segment of USD 1.8 million for the third quarter compared to USD 11.5 million for the second …
- (PLX AI) – REC Silicon Q3 revenue USD 36.2 million vs. estimate USD 34 million.
- Q3 EBITDA USD -3.7 million
- EBITDA contributed by the semiconductor materials segment of USD 1.8 million for the third quarter compared to USD 11.5 million for the second quarter
- Company reported USD 13.4 million in profit from discontinued operations during the third quarter due to the settlement of the indemnification loans on October 18
- Results were impacted by high power prices and challenges caused by the global supply chain backlog, CEO says
