AkzoNobel Q3 Operating Profit Falls Short of Expectations as Raw Materials Bite Autor: PLX AI | 20.10.2021, 07:05

Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 241 million vs. estimate EUR 244 million

Q3 net income EUR 164 million vs. estimate EUR 160 million

Says extraordinary levels of raw material costs and supply disruptions impacted business

CEO says focus on our own pricing demonstrated by the 10% increase run rate by the end of the third quarter

Says pricing initiatives in place to offset raw material headwinds by end of 2021

Says confident of EBITDA target of EUR 2 billion for 2023 Akzo Nobel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



