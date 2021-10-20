Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

KWS Sees Further Revenue Growth of 5-7% Next Year (PLX AI) – KWS 2022 Outlook FY EBIT margin 10%Outlook FY revenue growth 5-7%Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 11-12%Sees brightening agricultural environment with price increases for agricultural raw materialsDividend of EUR 0.80 for the current year



