KWS Sees Further Revenue Growth of 5-7% Next Year

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – KWS 2022 Outlook FY EBIT margin 10%Outlook FY revenue growth 5-7%Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 11-12%Sees brightening agricultural environment with price increases for agricultural raw materialsDividend of EUR 0.80 for the current year

  • (PLX AI) – KWS 2022 Outlook FY EBIT margin 10%
  • Outlook FY revenue growth 5-7%
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 11-12%
  • Sees brightening agricultural environment with price increases for agricultural raw materials
  • Dividend of EUR 0.80 for the current year
Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:28 UhrKWS Saat verdient deutlich mehr - Stärkeres Wachstum im laufenden Geschäftsjahr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: KWS schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 erfolgreich ab und erhöht Dividende
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: KWS successfully completes fiscal year 2020/2021 and increases dividend
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Generational change at KWS
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Generationswechsel bei KWS
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21DGAP-News: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Nachhaltigkeit beginnt beim Saatgut - KWS veröffentlicht Nachhaltigkeitsziele für 2030
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21DGAP-News: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Sustainability starts with the seed - KWS publishes sustainability targets for 2030
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten