SEB Earnings Beat Consensus on Very Low Loan Losses; Starts SEK 2.5 Billion Buyback
- (PLX AI) – SEB Q3 net credit losses SEK -49 million vs. estimate SEK -266 million.
- Q3 net income SEK 6,634 million vs. estimate SEK 5,551 million
- Q3 adjusted EPS SEK 3.06
- Q3 net interest income SEK 6,639 million vs. estimate SEK 6,566 million
- Q3 net fee & commission income SEK 5,202 million, close to a record high
- SEB’s Board of Directors has decided to initiate a SEK 2.5 billion share buyback program and to propose a further ordinary dividend of SEK 4.10 per share
