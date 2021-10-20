Royal Vopak announces CEO succession

The Supervisory Board of Royal Vopak announces the upcoming succession of Eelco Hoekstra after having served 11 years as Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Royal Vopak. The Supervisory Board will nominate Dick Richelle to become Chairman of the Executive Board and take over as CEO as per 1 January 2022.

Eelco Hoekstra has decided to step down and hand over the company’s leadership, as he has accepted an offer to become a member of the Executive Board of SHV. The Supervisory Board has accepted the resignation of Eelco Hoekstra, respects his decision and congratulates him with his new role. Eelco will remain committed to Royal Vopak securing a smooth transition in the coming months.

Eelco on his departure: "It has been a huge privilege to serve Royal Vopak for such a long time. Royal Vopak is a great place and I am grateful to our Board, all my colleagues, customers, business partners and shareholders for their trust, commitment and contribution.”

Dick Richelle will be nominated to join the Executive Board of Royal Vopak and take over the function of Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO as of 1 January 2022. Dick started his career with Royal Vopak in 1995 as a management trainee. He brings with him over 25 years of experience and in-depth knowledge of the business activities of Royal Vopak having served in a variety of management roles in Latin America and Europe. The last 12 years he led our divisions in the Americas and Asia & Middle East as President and most recently headed the Global Commercial and Business Development activities for the company. Dick is a member of the Strategic Committee of Royal Vopak since 2009.

The Supervisory Board sees Dick Richelle as an excellent candidate with the right capabilities and experience to ensure the successful continuation of Royal Vopak’s businesses.

Dick on his nomination: "It is an honor to be nominated for the position of Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Royal Vopak. I thank the Supervisory Board for their trust and look forward to working with all colleagues and serving all our customers and stakeholders around the globe on our journey of storing vital products with care.”

Ben Noteboom, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "We are very grateful for Eelco’s long term contribution to Royal Vopak during his 20-year career at the company and most specifically his last 11 years as CEO. Under Eelco’s leadership, the foundation of the company has strengthened, guiding Royal Vopak to leading global positions. We all wish Eelco the very best for his future. Dick has shown strong leadership and people skills in his current and former roles. His extensive experience in nearly all geographies in a variety of functions at Royal Vopak will enable him to be an effective CEO leading Royal Vopak in the coming periods.”



About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak is the world’s leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. With over 400 years of history and a focus on sustainability, we ensure safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for our customers. By doing so, we enable the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from chemicals, oils, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. We are determined to develop key infrastructure solutions for the world’s changing energy and feedstock systems, while simultaneously investing in digitalization and innovation. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit vopak.com.



This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

