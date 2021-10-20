Nestle Raises Full-Year Organic Growth Outlook to 6-7%
- 9-month revenue CHF 63,300 million
- Outlook FY organic growth 6-7%
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 17.5%
- Guidance reflecting initial time delays between input cost inflation and pricing, as well as the one-off integration costs related to the acquisition of The Bountiful Company's core brands
- Beyond 2021, mid-term outlook for continued moderate margin improvement remains unchanged
- Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase this year
