Nestle Raises Full-Year Organic Growth Outlook to 6-7%

Autor: PLX AI
20.10.2021, 07:17  |  14   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Nestle 9-month organic growth 7.6%.9-month revenue CHF 63,300 millionOutlook FY organic growth 6-7%Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 17.5%Guidance reflecting initial time delays between input cost inflation and pricing, as well as the …

  • (PLX AI) – Nestle 9-month organic growth 7.6%.
  • 9-month revenue CHF 63,300 million
  • Outlook FY organic growth 6-7%
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 17.5%
  • Guidance reflecting initial time delays between input cost inflation and pricing, as well as the one-off integration costs related to the acquisition of The Bountiful Company's core brands
  • Beyond 2021, mid-term outlook for continued moderate margin improvement remains unchanged
  • Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase this year
