DGAP-Adhoc TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH announces fixed income investor meetings for potential new bond issue and publishes certain financial information

TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH announces fixed income investor meetings for potential new bond issue and publishes certain financial information

TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH announces fixed income investor meetings for potential new bond issue and publishes certain financial information

Essen, 20 October 2021, 07:30 hours, - TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH ("TEMPTON"), hereby announces that Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch has been mandated to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 25 October 2021.

Subject to, inter alia, market conditions, a 5-year senior secured fixed rate bond issue may follow. The proceeds from the contemplated bond issue, should it materialise, will be used to refinance the early redemption of TEMPTON's existing bond loan (WKN: A2YPE8 / ISIN: NO0010861792), finance acquisitions as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes and the costs associated with the bond issue.

Bondholders under the existing bond loan (WKN: A2YPE8 / ISIN: NO0010861792) will be offered to exchange existing bonds for bonds issued under the new bond issue and, if and to the extent they accept such offer, will instead of the call premium receive a roll-over fee (equal to the call premium) at the issue date of the new bonds. Existing bondholders are encouraged to contact Pareto Securities AS (see contact details below) within 16:00 CEST on 28 October 2021 for further information.

