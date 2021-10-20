AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1.com expands partnership with Volvo

- Registered Volvo dealers in Germany can now digitally evaluate trade-ins even more easily via the native AUTO1 EVA app and sell them via AUTO1.com.

- Through this cooperation, AUTO1 Group gains another sourcing channel and thus strengthens its offering on the digital platforms.

Berlin, 20.10.2021 - AUTO1.com, Europe's largest wholesale platform for used cars and part of AUTO1 Group SE, integrates the jointly developed "Volvo-Kauft-Ihr-Auto" (Volvo buys your car) program into the native AUTO1 EVA app. The offer to purchase used cars is a joint effort between Volvo Car Germany GmbH and AUTO1.com. As a partner of the Swedish premium manufacturer, AUTO1.com provides the technologies and B2B market price calculations with the AUTO1 price indicator to evaluate used cars. Through this cooperation, AUTO1 Group gains another sourcing channel for trade-ins and leasing returns.

In addition, registered Volvo partners have full access to a wide range of remarketing services. These include the AUTO1 Price Indicator, mobile evaluators, logistics services, and fully digital and mobile auction management.

Volvo partners are digitizing the purchase and sale of trade-ins by allowing customers to request a price for their trade-ins via volvocars.com and then book an appointment with the local dealer. Using the AUTO1 EVA app, the Volvo dealer can document the trade-in at the on-site appointment and, after the purchase, directly sell it to over 60,000 dealers across Europe at the touch of a button via AUTO1.com. Vehicle inspection, primarily through simplified but detailed damage, photo, and video recording, is now possible in under 15 minutes. With just a few clicks, the vehicle is digitized and ready for a Europe-wide auction. With precise vehicle documentation, the user-friendly app offers high data quality and direct access to B2B vehicle trading across Europe. Trade-ins, especially of other brands, can thus be marketed to the AUTO1.com dealer network of over 60,000 partner dealers across Europe with significantly shorter inventory days, entirely digitally and for the best prices.