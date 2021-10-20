Stora Enso Q3 Sales, Profit Better Than Expected; Guidance Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – Stora Enso Q3 sales EUR 2,577 million vs. estimate EUR 2,500 million.
- Q3 operational EBIT EUR 410 million vs. estimate EUR 377 million
- Q3 pretax profit EUR 349 million
- Q3 net income EUR 229 million
- Says global economic activity remains at a healthy level with resilient demand for Stora Enso's products in key segments
- The annual outlook for the full year 2021 remains as previously guided: operational EBIT in 2021 is expected to be higher than the 2020 operational EBIT
