checkAd

Husqvarna Earnings Beat Consensus on Strong Robot Mower Sales

Autor: PLX AI
20.10.2021, 07:34  |  34   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Husqvarna Q3 sales SEK 10,180 million vs. estimate SEK 9,257 million.Q3 EBIT margin 9.1%Q3 EBIT SEK 926 million vs. estimate SEK 746 millionQ3 EPS SEK 1.1Product categories with particular strong performance were robotic mowers and …

  • (PLX AI) – Husqvarna Q3 sales SEK 10,180 million vs. estimate SEK 9,257 million.
  • Q3 EBIT margin 9.1%
  • Q3 EBIT SEK 926 million vs. estimate SEK 746 million
  • Q3 EPS SEK 1.1
  • Product categories with particular strong performance were robotic mowers and professional chain saws
  • Gardena Division’s organic sales growth was 5%
  • Says to secure deliveries for the 2022 season, we are purposely increasing inventory levels
  • Says work during the summer to replace a defective component in a limited batch of robotic mowers was completed at the beginning of the quarter and production is back to normal levels
  • Says higher costs for raw materials and logistics had a negative effect


Husqvarna (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Husqvarna Earnings Beat Consensus on Strong Robot Mower Sales (PLX AI) – Husqvarna Q3 sales SEK 10,180 million vs. estimate SEK 9,257 million.Q3 EBIT margin 9.1%Q3 EBIT SEK 926 million vs. estimate SEK 746 millionQ3 EPS SEK 1.1Product categories with particular strong performance were robotic mowers and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ørsted Brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% Shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 for DKK 9 Billion
Jenoptik Buys Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic for EUR 300 Million
Aker Carbon Capture Selected for 5 CCUS Plants in UK
Galp Energia Buys 594 MW Solar Projects in Brazil
Netflix Q3 Earnings, Net Adds Better Than Consensus Estimates
Handelsbanken Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus on Strong Fee Income
Deutsche Boerse Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Maintained
Munich Re Q3 Profit Misses Estimates, but Keeps Full-Year Outlook Intact
SEB Starts SEK 2.5 Billion Share Buyback
Handelsbanken Starts Process to Divest Denmark, Finland Operations
Titel
Nel Falls 2.5% as SEB Downgrades to Sell on Lack of Hydrogen Orders
Demant Falls 4% After Cochlear Implant Recall
HeidelbergCement Falls After BofA Downgrades on Rising Costs
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Pexip Drops 14% After Carnegie Downgrades on Risk of Guidance Miss
Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Wegovy May Be Double Blockbuster Already in 2022, Danske Says
Ørsted to Set up Joint Venture with ZE PAK for Baltic Sea Offshore Leases in Poland
Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Shows Significant Reduction in Slowly Expanding Lesions in Patients ...
Delivery Hero Buys Minority Stake in Gorillas for USD 235 Million
Chr. Hansen Q4 Margin Miss Expectations, Organic Growth Above; Outlook May Be Seen as Low
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Husqvarna Drops 5% After Warning SEK 2 Billion in Sales Are in Danger
PLX AI | Analysen
21.09.21Husqvarna May Lose SEK 2 Billion in Sales Amid Supplier Dispute
PLX AI | Analysen