Husqvarna Earnings Beat Consensus on Strong Robot Mower Sales Autor: PLX AI | 20.10.2021, 07:34 | | 34 0 | 0 20.10.2021, 07:34 | (PLX AI) – Husqvarna Q3 sales SEK 10,180 million vs. estimate SEK 9,257 million.Q3 EBIT margin 9.1%Q3 EBIT SEK 926 million vs. estimate SEK 746 millionQ3 EPS SEK 1.1Product categories with particular strong performance were robotic mowers and … (PLX AI) – Husqvarna Q3 sales SEK 10,180 million vs. estimate SEK 9,257 million.Q3 EBIT margin 9.1%Q3 EBIT SEK 926 million vs. estimate SEK 746 millionQ3 EPS SEK 1.1Product categories with particular strong performance were robotic mowers and … (PLX AI) – Husqvarna Q3 sales SEK 10,180 million vs. estimate SEK 9,257 million.

Q3 EBIT margin 9.1%

Q3 EBIT SEK 926 million vs. estimate SEK 746 million

Q3 EPS SEK 1.1

Product categories with particular strong performance were robotic mowers and professional chain saws

Gardena Division’s organic sales growth was 5%

Says to secure deliveries for the 2022 season, we are purposely increasing inventory levels

Says work during the summer to replace a defective component in a limited batch of robotic mowers was completed at the beginning of the quarter and production is back to normal levels

Says higher costs for raw materials and logistics had a negative effect



Husqvarna (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Husqvarna (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer