adesso Group continues on path of international expansion: New Italian office is adesso's tenth site in Europe as company expands further

adesso Group continues on path of international expansion: New Italian office is adesso's tenth site in Europe as company expands further

adesso Group continues on path of international expansion: New Italian office is adesso's tenth site in Europe as company expands further

adesso is now on the Italian market, too. After having opened a site in the Italian-speaking part of Switzerland roughly two years ago, adesso is expanding into the Italian market to the south. In future the IT service provider will serve customers in northern Italy from its office in Milan.

The adesso Group is continuing on its growth trajectory as part of its efforts to establish the company throughout Europe as one of the leading international IT service providers with a strong, wide network. This is also made evident by recent moves by the firm. After having launched adesso Nordics in Finland in the first half of 2021, adesso is further expanding its foothold in Europe with the establishment of adesso Italia. The new branch office in Milan represents adesso's tenth national affiliate. The site is in an optimal position to tap the potential of the Italian market. Italy's second city is one of Europe's major economic hubs, and the region is home to a number of key industries and high-profile companies. adesso has already been serving many international customers in the region from its offices in Germany and Switzerland, which naturally opens up tremendous potential to exploit synergies. The purpose of having a physical presence in Italy is to intensify collaboration with these clients. In addition to this, expanding existing partnerships with companies like CoCoNet and Red Hat will help adesso better and more effectively serve the Italian market.

Dirk Pothen is member of the Executive Board of adesso SE responsible, among other things, for foreign affiliates in Switzerland and Italy. He's exciting about the new site, stating: 'We've had our eye on northern Italy for some time. After the success we had establishing the Ticino site in Lugano, the time is ripe to now expand into this lucrative and highly dynamic cluster in Europe. It's a logical step in the adesso Group's efforts to expand internationally.'

