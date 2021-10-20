EQT AB (publ) Q3 announcement 2021

checkAd

Future-proofing for growth

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "EQT continues to leverage its thematic investment approach and we remained active in a strong market during the third quarter, signing several investments and exits. In addition, we continue to implement future-proofing measures in our portfolio companies and, combining this with strong market conditions, valuations are developing well across all key funds. 

We are also taking further steps to future-proof EQT AB. During the third quarter, we accelerated investments into our operating platform to manage our rapid growth. We have implemented a revision of the EQT AB Partner share ownership lock-up structure to proactively address a number of challenging issues which we identified. As part of the revision, we have nearly doubled the IPO lock-up duration for EQT AB Partners. While extending lock-ups to fully expire nine years post EQT's IPO, Partners were also allowed to sell less than half of the shares which would have been released next year. Fifty percent of the net proceeds from this partial share sale will be reinvested into EQT funds. As a result, we secure stronger client alignment and a better ownership framework, together with a more diversified shareholder base and improved share liquidity. In the period post the share placing, liquidity has been elevated at more than twice the year to date daily volumes (Bloomberg). 

In terms of EQT's fundraising efforts, we continue our good momentum. The recent launch of EQT Future represents a new asset class – a longer-hold fund aimed at driving the sustainable transformation of companies. We will apply our proven active ownership model to attain positive impact at scale alongside attractive risk adjusted returns. Soon, we will complement this with a longer-hold fund focused on infrastructure. In parallel, we are preparing for the next generation of funds, starting with EQT X and Ventures III.

Our impact agenda is closely connected to climate change, and I am proud that EQT has become the first private markets firm to set science based targets. We have formalized our greenhouse gas emission reduction targets in line with the 1.5°C pathway described in the Paris Agreement. EQT has a unique position to take an active role in addressing climate change and we are fully committed to combat it holistically across the EQT ecosystem and all portfolio companies. Setting science based targets is an important milestone towards this goal.

