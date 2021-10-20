checkAd

Bergman & Beving's Interim Report 1 April–30 September 2021

Press release

Bergman & Beving's Interim Report 1 April–30 September 2021

Second quarter (1 July–30 September 2021)

  • Revenue amounted to MSEK 1,014 (1,013).
  • EBITA increased by 23 percent to MSEK 81 (66) and the EBITA margin improved to 8.0 percent (6.5).
  • Net profit rose by 25 percent to MSEK 50 (40).
  • Earnings per share increased to SEK 1.90 (1.45) before dilution and SEK 1.85 (1.45) after dilution.

Six months (1 April–30 September 2021)

  • Revenue increased by 5 percent to MSEK 2,207 (2,110).
  • EBITA increased by 22 percent to MSEK 159 (130) and the EBITA margin improved to 7.2 percent (6.2).
  • Net profit rose by 23 percent to MSEK 98 (80).
  • Earnings per share rose to SEK 3.65 (2.95).

Significant events since the start of the operating year

  • Magnus Söderlind took over as President & CEO for Bergman & Beving AB on 1 May 2021.
  • Three acquisitions have been carried out, with total annual revenue of approximately MSEK 70.
  • Niklas Stenberg was elected as a new Director at the Annual General Meeting on 31 August 2021.

CEO’s comments

The Group’s positive performance continued during the second quarter of the financial year, and we delivered our highest quarterly earnings and operating margin since the split in 2017. Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 23 percent to MSEK 81 (66), and the operating margin improved to 8.0 (6.5) percent. A significant organic increase in earnings was noted, with previously acquired companies developing according to plan and making a positive contribution to the result for the quarter.

The Tools & Consumables division accounted for a significant improvement in earnings and operating margin during the quarter, primarily due to stronger earnings in Luna as a result of a recovery in demand from industrial customers as well as increased sales of proprietary brands. The Workplace Safety division also improved its earnings and operating margin. It was particularly gratifying to note that the division’s largest unit, Skydda, was able to compensate for the positive effects of the pandemic in the preceding year and deliver earnings that were in line with the year-earlier period. At the same time, several of the division’s product companies strengthened their earnings. Building Materials’ performance was roughly on a par with the year-earlier period, despite a slightly weaker market, particularly for ESSVE.

