checkAd

UST and OutSystems Announce the Winners of the Digital Learning Challenge for Students in Malaysia

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 08:00  |  18   |   |   

The two-week long challenge was launched to promote digital learning and unleash limitless possibilities through innovation

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, and OutSystems, a global leader in modern application development, have announced today the completion and winners of the 14-day digital learning challenge. The final two winners were awarded conditional job offers from UST while all participants won goodies and certificates from UST and OutSystems.

UST_Logo

UST had earlier partnered with OutSystems to provide seamless digital transformation capabilities to customers using the low-code application development. This enables customers of UST to quickly create Proof-of-Concepts, Platforms, Digital Experiences, and Application Modernization – all backed with great UI, DevOps, and One-Touch Publication.

UST and OutSystems had launched a 14-day digital learning challenge designed to help students and technology enthusiasts learn about OutSystems and innovate through different learning modules. The entire challenge provided extensive courses in OutSystems Development, Modelling Data, Reactive UI Development, Role-based Security, Debugging and Reactive Programming Models, among others.

UST has always been at the forefront of promoting digital acceleration and was recently selected to drive a digital training programme that will further equip Malaysians, who are unemployed, with the right digital skills, resulting in better employability. The joint Digital Talent Development programme is termed Ignite under the Malaysian nationwide initiative 'MyStep 2021'. As a part of this engagement, UST currently trains more than 100 Malaysians on digital skills in a seven-month programme to accelerate the country's Digital Transformation programme and equip Malaysians with the essential digital skills required to capitalise on the growing market opportunities in this sector.

"Digital challenges and hackathons have always been a core part of UST. In 2019, we launched 'd3code' that stands for Dream, Develop and Disrupt, a hackathon for students and received an overwhelming response with winners receiving job offers from UST. The 14-day digital challenge is another value add to UST's commitment to embracing creative mindsets and transforming lives and we are quite pleased to collaborate with OutSystems for this challenge for the students. Congratulations to the winners and we thank all for their hard work," said Amar Chhajer, Country Head, UST Malaysia.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UST and OutSystems Announce the Winners of the Digital Learning Challenge for Students in Malaysia The two-week long challenge was launched to promote digital learning and unleash limitless possibilities through innovation BENGALURU, India, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -  UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, and OutSystems, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Automobili Pininfarina and BOVET 1822 Present the New Battista Tourbillon Timepiece
Darling Ingredients' health brand, Rousselot launches Quali-Pure, a range of gelatins with ...
SeaLights Announces $30 Million Series B to Revolutionize Software Quality at Scale
New Dynamic Immersive Art Installation From Kenzo Digital to Live in the New York City Skyline at ...
Maxwise Experts Publish Projection for Bitcoin in 2021
BDSwiss Announces DP World Tour Championship Sponsorship
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Reaches Agreement to Acquire PwC's Global Mobility Tax and Immigration ...
Global Anti-Aging Market to Witness Spectacular Growth, Revenue to Surge to USD 162.9 Billion by ...
Fosun Sports Group announces new entity to deepen global sports industry footprint
Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
Global Genome Editing Market Size to Reach USD 19.06 Billion in 2028, Says Reports and Data
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI