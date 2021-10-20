checkAd

Villeroy & Boch AG: Consistently good business performance in third quarter of 2021 as well

DGAP-News: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Villeroy & Boch AG: Consistently good business performance in third quarter of 2021 as well

20.10.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press information

Mettlach, 20 October 2021

Interim report on the third quarter of 2021
Consistently good business performance in third quarter of 2021 as well

  • Consolidated revenue rises 24.7 % to € 684.5 million in first nine months of the financial year
  • Operating EBIT up considerably year-on-year at € 61.8 million (€ 10.3 million)
  • Revenue and earnings forecast raised again for 2021 as a whole

Revenue: Up 24.7 % on previous year
Following a strong first half-year and a consistently positive business performance in the third quarter, the Villeroy & Boch Group's consolidated revenue (including licence income) climbed by 24.7 % year-on-year to € 684.5 million. The Group is therefore well ahead of the previous year, which had been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and has even achieved a revenue level substantially higher than the pre-crisis level.

Operating EBIT rises to € 61.8 million
Due to the strong first half of the year and the very good third quarter, the Group was able to close the first nine months of the 2021 financial year with an operating result before interest and taxes (EBIT) of € 61.8 million (previous year: € 10.3 million) and thus achieve a significant increase in earnings. However, the previous year's result was burdened by the collapse in demand in connection with the COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent plant shutdowns and cutbacks.

Development in the divisions
The Bathroom and Wellness Division generated revenue of € 477.8 million in the first nine months of the 2021 financial year (previous year: € 383.8 million), up 24.5 % on the previous year. It should be remembered that the previous year had been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis in the second quarter of 2020 especially. Fortunately, revenue growth was generated in all business areas. The rise in revenue of € 94.0 million in total mainly took place in ceramic sanitary ware (€ +56.2 million), where the Group benefitted greatly from the home renovation trend. However, considerable revenue growth was also achieved in the wellness (€ +15.2 million) and fittings (€ +12.6 million) business areas. Mainly as a result of the extremely positive revenue performance, the Bathroom and Wellness Division closed the first nine months of the 2021 financial year with an operating result (EBIT) of € 50.2 million (previous year: € 19.3 million).

DGAP-News Villeroy & Boch AG: Consistently good business performance in third quarter of 2021 as well DGAP-News: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Villeroy & Boch AG: Consistently good business performance in third quarter of 2021 as well 20.10.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

