Notification on Ignitis Group conference call to be held on 20 October 2021

To join the conference call, please register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n2xb2dcs

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 20 October 2021, 4.30 pm Vilnius time / 2.30 pm London time it will hold a conference call for investors and analysts regarding the Networks business segment regulatory changes and its impact on the activities notified earlier ( link ).

Alternatively, you can join the conference call using the dial-in numbers below:

Lithuania: +370 5 214 0081

United Kingdom: +44 20 7192 8338

United States: +1 (646) 7413-167



Event Passcode: 5776638

Questions can be submitted in advance to Group’s IR team after registering for the conference call or live during the call.

Presentation slides will be available here: https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

For more information please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt