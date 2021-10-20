ING to offer compensation to Dutch retail customers with certain consumer credit products

ING announced today to offer a compensation to our Dutch retail customers with certain revolving consumer loans where the variable interest rate did not sufficiently follow market rates. With this step, ING reacts to a number of rulings by the Dutch Institute for Financial Disputes (Kifid) regarding similar products at other banks.

We have investigated the relevance of these rulings for our floating-rate credit products in the Netherlands. This is expected to concern approximately 10% of the contracts for these products. The Dutch Consumers’ Association (Consumentenbond) has reacted positively on ING’s intention and is prepared to further discuss the execution and details of the scheme, which is expected to be completed before the end of 2022.

ING will book a provision of €180 million in its third quarter 2021 results for the compensation and costs of executing the scheme. More details on the compensation for our customers can be found on ING’s Dutch website www.ing.nl.

Note for editors

