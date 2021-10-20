Getinge Q3 Earnings Top Estimates Amid Strong Order Growth
(PLX AI) – Getinge Q3 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,160 million vs. estimate SEK 1,041 million.Q3 adjusted EPS SEK 2.96The order intake increased organically by 21.8%Getinge says underlying EBITA margin excluding COVID-19 effects continues to improve due to …
(PLX AI) – Getinge Q3 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,160 million vs. estimate SEK 1,041 million.Q3 adjusted EPS SEK 2.96The order intake increased organically by 21.8%Getinge says underlying EBITA margin excluding COVID-19 effects continues to improve due to …
- (PLX AI) – Getinge Q3 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,160 million vs. estimate SEK 1,041 million.
- Q3 adjusted EPS SEK 2.96
- The order intake increased organically by 21.8%
- Getinge says underlying EBITA margin excluding COVID-19 effects continues to improve due to structural mix shift and enhanced productivity
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare