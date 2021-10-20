Danske Bank Has Shortcomings in Work Against Money Laundering, Swedish FSA Says
- (PLX AI) – Danske Bank has shortcomings in its work against money laundering, Swedish FSA says.
- The bank has not sufficiently assessed the risk of how its products and services in Sweden can be used for money laundering and terrorist financing, the FSA said
- The FSA gave the bank until June 30 next year to rectify deficiencies
