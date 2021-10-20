checkAd

BioPorto A/S appoints new Chief Executive Officer and announces changes to the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 08:16  |  10   |   |   

October 20, 2021
Announcement no. 16

BioPorto A/S appoints new Chief Executive Officer and announces changes to the Board of Directors

BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto”) has announced the appointment of Anthony Pare as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Anthony (Tony) Pare, a US citizen, will join BioPorto directly from T2 Biosystems, a US Nasdaq-listed in vitro diagnostics company, where he served as the Chief Commercial Officer and presided over several successful product launches. He will start in BioPorto by mid-November 2021.

Prior to T2 Biosystems, Anthony Pare served as Chief Commercial Officer at Hemanext (US), and in various commercial and business development leadership roles at Haemonetics (US), which specialized in blood processing and diagnostic technologies. He holds a Master’s degree in Engineering Administration from George Washington University (US).

“I am extremely pleased with the appointment of Tony as BioPorto’s new CEO. For 24 years, he has been leading product development, commercialization, marketing and operations improvements in leading medtech and diagnostic companies. During this time, he has delivered impressive results, driving business value, increasing product presence and growing sales, both in the US and globally. His is a very strong match with BioPorto’s commercialization plan for The NGAL Test and gRAD platform-based products,” said Christopher Lindop, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at BioPorto.

“I am very excited to take on the role of CEO of BioPorto from Peter Mørch Eriksen. BioPorto’s superior technologies have tremendous potential to fundamentally improve diagnosis and prognosis to benefit patients, physicians and healthcare systems. I look forward to leading BioPorto as our US and Denmark-based team works to realize the full value of the company’s pipeline,” Anthony Pare said.

Changes to the board of directors

As previously announced, outgoing CEO Peter Mørch Eriksen will remain at BioPorto in a full-time advisory role until January 2022. Furthermore, the Board of Directors and key shareholders have asked and Peter Mørch Eriksen has accepted to stand for election to the Board of Directors. BioPorto will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for this purpose.

In parallel, after eight years of service, Chairman of the Board of Directors Thomas Magnussen has decided to tender his resignation as of the date of the EGM. Christopher Lindop, who joined BioPorto’s Board in 2019, will succeed Thomas Magnussen as Chairman.

“I want to thank Thomas for his long-time dedication to BioPorto. Together with Peter, he has been instrumental in establishing the strong basis on which BioPorto stands today – strategically, financially and operationally. At the same time, I am very pleased Peter has agreed to take on a new position as member of the Board of Directors. His unique experience and knowledge will be a valuable addition to the Board as we work with management to realize BioPorto’s great potential,” said Christopher Lindop, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Christopher Lindop, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, BioPorto A/S
Telephone +1 617 276 2357

Tim Eriksen, Investor Relations, BioPorto A/S
Telephone: +45 6168 7779
Telephone +45 4529 0000, Email investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto
BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioPorto A/S appoints new Chief Executive Officer and announces changes to the Board of Directors October 20, 2021Announcement no. 16 BioPorto A/S appoints new Chief Executive Officer and announces changes to the Board of Directors BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto”) has announced the appointment of Anthony Pare as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Neuronetics Launches Upgrades of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
Lodestone Security expands operations into Europe and opens office in London
Pipeline West/Clipper Gold Project Update Including Regional Earn-In Activity
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...