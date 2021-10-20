checkAd

BioPorto A/S appoints new Chief Financial Officer

October 20, 2021
Announcement no. 17

BioPorto A/S appoints new Chief Financial Officer

BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto”) today announces the appointment of Neil A. Goldman, CPA as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Neil Goldman, a US citizen, joins BioPorto from Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) (“Chembio”), a global developer and manufacturer of point-of-care tests for infectious disease. At Chembio, Mr. Goldman served as Executive Vice President and CFO, during which he successfully helped to boost revenue, increased the institutional shareholder base, interfaced with capital markets and closed two foreign acquisitions.

Previously, Neil Goldman was an executive at J.S. Held LLC and Unwired Technology LLC (“Unwired”). At J.S. Held, he served as Executive Vice President-Corporate Development and CFO, during which he drove significant sales and EBITDA growth and was responsible for closing several acquisitions. At Unwired, a hi-tech, tier-1 automotive electronics manufacturer, Neil Goldman held positions including Executive Vice President-Corporate Development and CFO, and Senior Vice President-Chief Operating & Financial Officer. He joined Delphi Corp., now Aptiv plc (NYSE:APTV), following Delphi’s acquisition of Unwired, which delivered a significant return on investment to Unwired’s shareholders.

Neil began his career at Ernst & Young, where he was an auditor primarily of Fortune 500 companies and advanced into regional and national management consulting positions. He received a B.S. in Business-Accountancy from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, US.

“I am delighted to welcome Neil to the BioPorto management team. Neil brings three decades of valuable experience. He has forged strong relations with investors and global capital markets, raised capital reliably and successfully, optimized business operations, and expanded business through organic growth and strategic partnerships,” said Christopher Lindop, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee at BioPorto.

“I am thrilled to join BioPorto at a pivotal point where the company is seeking regulatory approval in key markets and preparing its products and platforms for global commercialization,” Neil Goldman said. “I believe BioPorto has a bright future and am eager to play a central role in realizing its full potential”.

Neil Goldman plans to join BioPorto by mid-November 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Christopher Lindop, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee at BioPorto A/S,
Telephone +1 617 276 2357

Tim Eriksen, Investor Relations, BioPorto A/S
Telephone: +45 6168 7779
Telephone +45 4529 0000, Email investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto
BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

