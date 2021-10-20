Handelsbanken Seen Outperforming Today on Earnings Beat, Denmark/Finland Exit: Analysts Autor: PLX AI | 20.10.2021, 08:27 | | 16 0 | 0 20.10.2021, 08:27 | (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken shares should outperform today after pre-releasing earnings last night that beat expectations and announcing it would divest operations in Denmark and Finland, analysts said. Better-than-expected Q3 results were boosted by a … (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken shares should outperform today after pre-releasing earnings last night that beat expectations and announcing it would divest operations in Denmark and Finland, analysts said. Better-than-expected Q3 results were boosted by a … (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken shares should outperform today after pre-releasing earnings last night that beat expectations and announcing it would divest operations in Denmark and Finland, analysts said.

Better-than-expected Q3 results were boosted by a SEK 263 million reversal of Oktogonen (profit sharing) provisions, but even adjusted for this the pretax result was 8.8% better than forecast

However, net interest income was 1% below consensus

While net interest income was a little below expectations, net fees and commission continued a strong performance, Carnegie said

Handelsbanken's exit from Denmark and Finland is not transformational, but a step in the right direction, analysts at Danske Bank said, lifting their recommendation on Handelsbanken to hold from sell

The divestment of lower ROE businesses will reduce complexity and add value: Danske

Net interest income was a tad below expectations, but we maintain our buy rating, Bank of America analysts said

Asset quality continued to surprise on the upside with loan losses standing at SEK 66 million, Bank of America said

The divestments will increase focus in key markets, which could be a medium-term positive, but the process could be earnings dilutive in the short term: BofA



