Handelsbanken Seen Outperforming Today on Earnings Beat, Denmark/Finland Exit: Analysts

Autor: PLX AI
20.10.2021, 08:27  |  16   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken shares should outperform today after pre-releasing earnings last night that beat expectations and announcing it would divest operations in Denmark and Finland, analysts said.
  • Better-than-expected Q3 results were boosted by a SEK 263 million reversal of Oktogonen (profit sharing) provisions, but even adjusted for this the pretax result was 8.8% better than forecast
  • However, net interest income was 1% below consensus
  • While net interest income was a little below expectations, net fees and commission continued a strong performance, Carnegie said
  • Handelsbanken's exit from Denmark and Finland is not transformational, but a step in the right direction, analysts at Danske Bank said, lifting their recommendation on Handelsbanken to hold from sell
  • The divestment of lower ROE businesses will reduce complexity and add value: Danske
  • Net interest income was a tad below expectations, but we maintain our buy rating, Bank of America analysts said
  • Asset quality continued to surprise on the upside with loan losses standing at SEK 66 million, Bank of America said
  • The divestments will increase focus in key markets, which could be a medium-term positive, but the process could be earnings dilutive in the short term: BofA


