WENDEL Wendel grants exclusivity to DuluxGroup for the sale of Cromology

PRESS RELEASE – October 20, 2021

 

Wendel grants exclusivity to DuluxGroup for the sale of Cromology

Wendel received a firm offer from DuluxGroup to acquire 100% of the equity of Cromology (“The Company”), a European leader in decorative paints. The Company designs, manufactures, sells and distributes a wide range of decorative paints and products to professionals and consumers through its presence in eight European countries. 65% of its activity is in France, 35% in Southern Europe and in the rest of the world.

Given the industrial and financial quality of DuluxGroup’s proposal, Wendel has decided to enter into an exclusivity period with DuluxGroup to finalize the transaction.

DuluxGroup proposes to acquire 100% of the equity of the Company for an enterprise value of around €1,262M, which represents a multiple of 13.2 times LTM EBITDA1 as of June 30, 2021. For Wendel, net proceeds2 would amount to c.€907M. This would represent a multiple of 1.6 times Wendel’s total investment in Materis Group since 2006.

The closing of the transaction should take place during the first half of 2022, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

André François-Poncet, Wendel Group’s CEO, said: Cromology’s history within Wendel's portfolio highlights the authenticity of our long-term investor model, which has allowed us to support the Company at critical times. When we made the decision early 2019 to reinvest €125M in the Company, we were confident that the new management team we had put in place the year before would be able to create sustainable value for its shareholders and stakeholders. Furthermore, all Cromology's teams demonstrated their commitment and resilience during the Covid-19 crisis, allowing the Company to deliver outstanding operational as well as financial and extra financial performance.”

Pierre Pouletty, Chairman of Cromology, commented: “The proposal of DuluxGroup gives me the opportunity to thank Wendel on behalf of the entire Cromology team: during the significant difficulties which the group Cromology encountered in 2018, Wendel made the decision to totally refinance the Company in view of the proposed turnaround plan. This step has allowed Loïc Derrien, the Group's CEO, and the entire Cromology team to achieve an exceptional job for the past 3 years. The offer from DuluxGroup should allow Cromology to continue its transformation and development.

