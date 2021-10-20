MAG Interactive AB (publ) publishes Interim and Year-End Report September - August 2020/2021

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG recorded its strongest yearly revenue in company history, mainly as a result of continued improved ARPDAU across its portfolio. Net sales in Q4 grew by 26% and ARPDAU increased by 59% compared to the same period last year.

The Group's net sales for the period were 69,647 KSEK (55,100 KSEK), an increase of 26% compared to the same period the previous year

EBITDA for the period was 21,743 KSEK (7,664 KSEK)

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was 22,987 KSEK (596 KSEK) (adjustments for EBITDA relate to effects from acquisition costs and social contribution costs from revaluation of option programs)

The Group's game contribution for the period was 47,923 KSEK (25,662 KSEK), an increase of 87% compared to the same period the previous year

Average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the period was 5.4 US cents (3.4 US cents), an increase of 59% compared to the same period the previous year

The result per share during the quarter was 0.30 SEK /share ( -0.14 SEK /share)

/share ( /share) The costs of user acquisition for the period were 15,026 KSEK (21,565 KSEK)

Daily and monthly active users (DAU and MAU) were 1.6 million and 5.5 million respectively during the quarter, a decrease of 16% and 14% compared to the same period the previous year

Comment from the CEO in summary

"I am happy to be able to summarize another quarter with strong revenue growth and improved profitability. At 26% revenue growth relative to the same quarter last year, it is the seventh consecutive quarter we are reporting a growth rate of +20%. Our EBITDA margin improved to 31%, and we generated a positive quarterly result. An important driver of the strong result is the continued improvement of the average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) which grew by 59% compared to Q4 last year to reach 5.4 cents. Revenues from Q4 reached 70 MSEK, and the EBITDA was 22 MSEK.

"Now that the full financial year has passed we can look back and conclude that we had our highest yearly revenues since the company's founding eleven years ago. At 287 MSEK, we grew revenues by 32% versus the previous financial year. The EBITDA was 57 MSEK which means that we operated at a 20% EBITDA margin on average during the year.