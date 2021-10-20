DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion

Advanced Blockchain AG Has Invested in Element Finance Via its Subsidiary



20.10.2021 / 08:52

Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has invested via a subsidiary into Element Finance, an open source protocol for fixed and variable yield markets in decentralized finance (DeFi). The project closed their Series A by successfully raising $32 million at a $320 million valuation, of which Advanced Blockchain AG, through its subsidiary invested a 7 figure amount, positioning Advanced Blockchain AG as one of the largest investors in the round. The Series A was led by a16z (Andreesen Horowitz) and Polychain Capital. Angel investors included Rune Christensen of MakerDAO; Stani Kulechov, the founder of Aave; Fernando Martinelli, the founder of Balancer; Santiago Santos, and many others.



The Element Protocol maximizes capital efficiency, creates market liquidity, and reduces user costs. Users can purchase popular cryptocurrencies at a discount without being locked into a fixed term. This allows a fixed-rate income and enhanced capital efficiency to be secured. More information about Element Finance and its protocol can be found on the Element Finance website (https://www.element.fi/).

