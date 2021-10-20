checkAd

DGAP-News Advanced Blockchain AG Has Invested in Element Finance Via its Subsidiary

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.10.2021, 08:52  |  17   |   |   

DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion
Advanced Blockchain AG Has Invested in Element Finance Via its Subsidiary

20.10.2021 / 08:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has invested via a subsidiary into Element Finance, an open source protocol for fixed and variable yield markets in decentralized finance (DeFi). The project closed their Series A by successfully raising $32 million at a $320 million valuation, of which Advanced Blockchain AG, through its subsidiary  invested a 7 figure amount, positioning Advanced Blockchain AG as one of the largest investors in the round. The Series A was led by a16z (Andreesen Horowitz) and Polychain Capital. Angel investors included Rune Christensen of MakerDAO; Stani Kulechov, the founder of Aave; Fernando Martinelli, the founder of Balancer; Santiago Santos, and many others.


The Element Protocol maximizes capital efficiency, creates market liquidity, and reduces user costs. Users can purchase popular cryptocurrencies at a discount without being locked into a fixed term. This allows a fixed-rate income and enhanced capital efficiency to be secured. More information about Element Finance and its protocol can be found on the Element Finance website (https://www.element.fi/).
 

DeFi-based fixed rate instruments are still in their nascent stages, yet will ultimately prove to be an integral asset class within the burgeoning DeFi ecosystem. Given the team's pedigree, proven ability to execute, and strong base of supporters, it is clear no team is better positioned to herald in new asset constructs into DeFi.


Advanced Blockchain will provide unique value to the Element Finance team by integrating the team into its "Ecosystem-as-a-Service" (EaaS) model, where the organization plans on building products on top of the Element Finance software development kit (SDK). In addition, Advanced Blockchain plans to integrate Element Finance into numerous portfolio and incubated companies, catalyzing growth and expansion across Advanced Blockchain AG's portfolio.

Additional information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its other projects and investments can be found at https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.


20.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Scharnhorststraße 24
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930403669510
Fax: 030403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1242020

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1242020  20.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242020&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAdvanced Blockchain Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Polkadot&Kusama Crowdloans
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Advanced Blockchain AG Has Invested in Element Finance Via its Subsidiary DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion Advanced Blockchain AG Has Invested in Element Finance Via its Subsidiary 20.10.2021 / 08:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Umsatzmeldung zum 30. September 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plant Aufnahme eines neuen Mehrheitsaktionärs und ...
DGAP-News: sdm SE steigert Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr 2021 um 20 %: Zeichnung im Rahmen des IPO noch bis Montag ...
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG plant Aufnahme eines neuen Mehrheitsaktionärs in ihre Tochtergesellschaft PREOS Global ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares
DGAP-Adhoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plans admission of new majority shareholder and ...
DGAP-News: KWS schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 erfolgreich ab und erhöht Dividende
DGAP-Adhoc: GORE German Office Real Estate AG plant Neuausrichtung mit Investmentfokus auf den luxemburgischen ...
DGAP-News: publity-Gruppe ebnet Weg für neuen PREOS-Mehrheitsaktionär und sichert sich neues Umsatz- und ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: BEI EINER IN VITRO-STUDIE ERHÖHEN DIE ACCUM(TM)-VARIANTEN VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DIE WIRKSAMKEIT ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Gesellschaft beschließt die vorläufige Einstellung des Angebots von ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:52 UhrDGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat sich über ihre Tochtergesellschaft an Element Finance beteiligt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.10.21DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Has Invested in Obol Technologies
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.10.21DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in Obol Technologies
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Advanced Blockchain investiert in Talisman-Projekt
4investors | Kommentare
04.10.21DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG partizipiert in Talisman Seed-Finanzierungsrunde
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Participates in Talisman seed funding round
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Advanced Blockchain beteiligt sich an SDG Exchange
4investors | Kommentare
01.10.21DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Invests into SDG Exchange (SDGx)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Nasdaq to join Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Program
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten