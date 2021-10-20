checkAd

Faraday Future Welcomes Hanford, California City Officials to Its Hanford Production Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, recently welcomed Hanford Mayor Francisco Ramirez and City Manager Mario Cifuentez to its production facility in the Central Valley of California to share current and future progress updates related to its production plans. FF invited the local officials as a part of a recent executive update session at its Hanford plant that detailed upcoming milestones in its manufacturing process for the ultimate intelligent techluxury FF 91 EV. FF remains on-target to launch the FF 91 in July 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019006292/en/

Matt Tall, VP of Manufacturing for FF reviewing the progress & layout of the construction site with the FF team and the Mayor of Hanford (Photo: Business Wire)

“I want to thank FF for giving me a very straightforward and thorough update tour of their FF 91 factory here in Hanford last week. I was able to see firsthand just how far they have come in a short time and also hear about their strategic milestones, including local hiring plans, as they ramp up to fully complete their production facility in the coming months,” said Hanford Mayor Ramirez. “This facility will be a first-rate production hub for their vehicles and will allow local qualified residents to be part of the workforce they are bringing in now and the near future to help deliver the FF 91 to the market next summer.”

A video interview with Hanford Mayor Ramirez with more detail on his visit to FF’s manufacturing facility can be found here: https://ev.ff.com/3BXpYet

The FF 91 production goals are modest, focusing on smaller volume and specific clientele, ensuring a smooth roll out of the FF 91 and future vehicles. FF’s Hanford facility will adopt a bespoke, high-quality, luxury-focused production setup for its flagship FF 91 EV, engineered and designed for superior craftsmanship befitting FF’s exclusive, high-end, luxury vehicles. This is one of the many FF differentiators compared to traditional OEM mass production.

“FF represents a true anchor on which to attract additional technology and EV companies. The Economic Development Corp. (EDC) was involved in helping to recruit FF to Kings County, and we have maintained a positive relationship with the company,” said Kings County EDC President Lance Lippincott. “We are confident their success will encourage suppliers and other businesses to locate in Kings County. We are ready to help them be successful.”

