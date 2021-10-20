checkAd

Accenture Teams with MediaMarktSaturn to Reshape Content Creation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 08:59  |  14   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) will collaborate with MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group, a leading consumer electronics retailer, to transform its content production into a marketing operation focused on driving efficiency and creating ultimate relevance to the customer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019006104/en/

Accenture teams with MediaMarktSaturn to reshape content creation (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accenture teams with MediaMarktSaturn to reshape content creation (Graphic: Business Wire)

"In addition to being fully digital and data-driven, any effective marketing strategy requires ubiquity, quality and speed. Together with Accenture, we aim to drive our digital customer engagement to the next level, achieved through the implementation of a newly evolved, scalable and personalized content catalog," said Giuseppe Cunetta, chief marketing and digital officer of MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group.

"The ability to create content with quality, consistency and scale across multiple markets is paramount for retailers online,” said Massimo Morielli, president of Europe for Accenture Interactive. “Dynamic content is a clear point of differentiation for customers and helps keep retailers as a relevant destination in their minds."

To position MediaMarktSaturn’s content production as a source of competitive differentiation, Accenture will apply its SynOps platform to simplify, automate and scale, while tapping into AI-powered insights to help deliver more engaging and relevant content.

"Our work together will help MediaMarktSaturn get closer to the needs of its customers while enhancing its ability to scale faster and deliver operational growth,” said Manish Sharma, group chief executive of Accenture Operations. “In an era where customers expect businesses to anticipate their needs, a future-ready marketing function rises above dynamic market conditions by finding new sources of value, as well as transforming the way people work and the business performs.”

This announcement builds on the momentum of Accenture opening a new studio in Munich, Germany, bringing together the scale, speed and business expertise of Accenture Interactive and Accenture Operations as part of its comprehensive offering for content production and distribution.

About Accenture
 Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 624,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Teams with MediaMarktSaturn to Reshape Content Creation Accenture (NYSE:ACN) will collaborate with MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group, a leading consumer electronics retailer, to transform its content production into a marketing operation focused on driving efficiency and creating ultimate relevance to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Tilray Strengthens Leadership Position in Canada
FSD Pharma Signs Agreement with Covar Pharmaceuticals to Support the Development of Lucid-PSYCH
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigated Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) on Behalf of Shareholders
Amazon’s 2021 Small Business Empowerment Report Reveals Third-Party Sellers Have Created More ...
With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
Merck Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg, Lot 934778, ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.10.21FinTech Innovation Lab New York Now Accepting Applicants for 2022 Class
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.10.21Accenture and Splunk Form Business Group to Help Organizations Capitalize on Cloud and Drive Greater Value From Data and Analytics Insights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.10.21Accenture Acquires Xoomworks to Enhance Procurement and Digital Transformation Capabilities in Europe
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21Accenture Federal Services Launches Futureframe: A Practical Roadmap for Federal Agencies in Human-Centered Design
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21Accenture and Avanade Named Leaders in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21Accenture’s Life Insurance Platform Recognized in New Report from Gartner
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21Accenture Acquires Glamit to Help Clients Accelerate Digital Commerce Transformation in Argentina
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21The Great Marketing Declutter: New Accenture Research Reveals How a Small Group of Marketers Are Thriving Despite Constant Market Disruption
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of BENEXT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21U.S. Shoppers to Show “Generosity of Spirit” This Holiday Season, Accenture Survey Finds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten