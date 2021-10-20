checkAd

DGAP-News cogia AG: Cogia AG considers bond issue

20.10.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt, October 20, 2021 - Cogia AG, a German company providing innovative AI/artificial intelligence-based cloud solutions in the areas of web and social media monitoring, market research and open source intelligence, plans further growth through acquisitions and, against this background, is considering the issuance of a corporate bond. In the event of the issue, bonds will be offered exclusively to qualified investors in certain member states of the European Union and in Switzerland. There will be no public offering of securities.

The net proceeds from the bond issue shall be used predominantly for new acquisitions of companies in the German and international cloud and AI-based software provider market.

The focus of the fast growing AI SaaS company is to build an attractive AI software solutions portfolio with stable annual recurring revenues. Currently, the company has a pipeline of acquisition targets with a transaction volume of more than Euro 50 million.

Pascal Lauria, CEO of Cogia: "We see a niche segment for an acquisition strategy especially in the highly dynamic AI SaaS provider market. Established AI SaaS providers with an existing customer base in the German industrial and service sectors are the central focus of our acquisition policy. The solutions of these providers cover the entire range of business processes at the customers and represent a sustainably diversified and crisis-resistant source of revenue. In the highly fragmented international market of AI cloud-based Saas vendors, a more experienced team with the right acquisition strategy to acquire attractive vendors is critical. A portfolio of stable recurring revenues from AI and cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions can then be sold to international investors at attractive terms."

Read more: www.cogia.de

Contact:

Cogia AG

Pascal Lauria, Management Board

T +49 69 264 8485 1111

E info@cogia.de 

About Cogia AG

Cogia offers cross-industry products and solutions for the development and evaluation of information from web sources, but also from internal data. If desired, Cogia also takes over the complete management of its own social media channels for its customers. Cogia's customers include Volkswagen, BMW, Lufthansa, ATU, Commerzbank and Continental. Through acquisitions, Cogia is building a solution portfolio that offers artificial intelligence-based innovative cloud solutions in the areas of web and social media monitoring and is based on market research and open source intelligence. Through its acquisition strategy, Cogia aims to become the market leader in the AI cloud-based solutions market in Europe within the next 5 years.

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)


20.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1241980  20.10.2021 

