DGAP-News: HepaRegeniX GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance HepaRegeniX initiates a preclinical collaboration with the Netherlands Cancer Institute to explore the potential of its 2nd MKK4 inhibitor HRX-0233 for use in cancer combination ther 20.10.2021 / 09:00

HRX-0233 is a new MKK4 inhibitor and the 2 nd drug candidate from the company's small molecule-based drug discovery platform

drug candidate from the company's small molecule-based drug discovery platform HRX-0223 is being investigated for the treatment of tumors with mutated KRAS gene, a common oncogenic driver in combination with other treatments

KRAS mutations are associated with poor prognosis

Tubingen (Germany), October 20, 2021 - HepaRegeniX GmbH, a clinical stage company developing novel therapies for the treatment of acute and chronic liver diseases, announced today a collaboration with the Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI) to investigate HepaRegeniX' new drug candidate HRX-0233 in preclinical in vivo models with Kirsten rat sarcoma virus (KRAS) mutant tumors. Under the partnership, NKI will conduct the preclinical research to find the most promising combinations of the small molecule inhibitor of Mitogen-Activated Protein (MAP) Kinase Kinase 4 (MKK4) with other inhibitors of the MAP kinase pathway. Preliminary data obtained by Prof. Bernards' group at the NKI have shown promising results in cell culture experiments.[1]

"It is exciting to see our second MKK4 inhibitor candidate now entering the late preclinical development phase with the aim to learn more about the additional therapeutic potential of our new drug candidate HRX-0233 for patients with KRAS gene mutated cancers," said Dr. Michael Lutz, CEO of HepaRegeniX. "Prof. Bernards and his group at the NKI are experts in cancer research, especially when it comes to uncovering synthetic lethal drug combinations, where the specific gene mutation and a drug efficiently kill the cancer cells."