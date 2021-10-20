checkAd

Perion Launches SORT, a Moonshot Privacy-First Solution that Proves Cookieless Technology Can Outperform Alternatives

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 09:00   

Perion Network Ltd. (Nasdaq: PERI), a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – today announced a pivotal innovation which proves cookieless advertising can exceed the performance results of campaigns that are marked by pixel-invading privacy. Recognizing the reality of new and emerging privacy regulations and guidelines, Perion’s data scientists developed a proprietary AI technology that identify “common ground” traits that drive predictable and scalable target audience results across all devices, based on a variety of real time data signals, on the fly, all without the use of cookies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005385/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

SORT, or Smart Optimization of Responsive Traits, is a technology outcome of Perion’s investment in its “Intelligent HUB” – a platform for pulling in signals across all advertising channels and optimizing traffic at scale, yielding superior engagement metrics and KPIs.

SORT is being initially offered by Undertone, a Perion company and the leader in data-driven, intelligent high impact campaigns. The multi-dimensional targeting technology – which has been validated across multiple campaigns including Colorado Tourism and Owl Labs – identifies otherwise unrecognized similarities between users, and creates different groups – which is the “Responsive Traits” component of the platform. These groupings are not static, but fluid. Users continually move between them, and SORT’s engine delivers them advertising that merges their interests with publisher context, daypart, geography and of other data points that are determined by various internal and external signals. Advertisers will have the ability to display a SORT Signal to highlight to consumers that they are protecting their privacy.

SORT will become part of Perion’s unique iHub, where it will ensure that advertising campaigns are optimized towards a brand’s most response-ready consumers with the most relevant messaging.

“Perion continues to innovate across all units and this market responsive, hyper-effective solution is just one example of the groundbreaking work our Engineering teams are capable of,” said Doron Gerstel, CEO at Perion. “Built for targeting across all screens, devices and formats, the proprietary and certified technology takes a privacy-first approach, all while delivering powerful results.”

