PubMatic and Semasio Expand Partnership and Deliver Increased Reach for Omnicom Media Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021   

By activating Semasio’s audience segments within PubMatic’s Audience Encore, OMD Netherlands and OMG Germany engaged more consumers compared to DSP activation

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PubMatic, a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, and Semasio, a pioneer in Unified Targeting which seamlessly combines audience and contextual targeting on the buy- and the sell-side, announced an expanded partnership that enables media buyers to increase audience addressability at a user- and page-level. Semasio’s audience and contextual segments can now be activated directly in PubMatic’s sell-side platform (SSP) for rapid, precision targeting.

With the prevalence of third-party cookies continuing to decline and consumer privacy paramount, it is important for agencies to re-define audience addressability strategies to optimise reach. A common concern when targeting data segments is the risk of suboptimal reach due to poor cookie match rates. 

In order to determine whether activating data segments in the SSP compared to targeting the same audiences in a demand-side platform (DSP) would result in improved reach, OMD Netherlands, OMG Germany and PubMatic tested the performance of mobile web and in-app campaigns with Semasio segments activated in PubMatic’s SSP compared to activation in a DSP. The results for OMD Netherlands showed a 205% increase in reach when Semasio segments were used in the SSP compared to the campaigns where the same data was applied on the DSP side. Furthermore, OMD Netherlands saw a 16% uplift in viewability and 21% uplift in click-through rate (CTR) by activating the segments via PubMatic.

“Data will continue to play a big role in the future of addressability strategies and will help advertisers achieve their campaign goals,” said Kevin Donker, Product Lead Programmatic, OMD Netherlands. “We’re delighted with the results we have achieved with PubMatic and Semasio and look forward to leveraging the expanded contextual capabilities and a unified targeting strategy to maximise reach and performance for our clients.”

“OMG Germany aims to reduce complexity in programmatic advertising, to increase transparency in the supply chain and to find new ways to better engage audiences,” said Can Zeybekler, Managing Partner Investment & Accountability, OMG Germany. “By integrating Semasio’s data segments, viewability thresholds, and KPIs on the SSP side, we were able to better reach our target-audience and increase the efficiency of our OMG Marketplaces campaigns significantly.”

