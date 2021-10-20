checkAd

Nexstim Plc Business and Clinical Update Q3 2021

Press release, Helsinki, 20 October 2021 at 10:00 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces the key highlights of the Company’s business and clinical progress during Q3 2021.

CEO Mikko Karvinen’s Business and Clinical Update

I’m very happy to inform that following the strongest first half in the history of the company, our operational business has continued to show positive progress during the third quarter of the year. We have continued to focus on the growth of our Diagnostics Business (NBS) and Therapy Business (NBT) new system sales in both of our key markets in the United States and Europe. At the same time, we have seen interest in our existing NBS and NBT System customer base for system upgrades and continued to increase the utilisation rate of our installed base to a record level. This has led into steadily growing recurring revenue levels, which creates stability and a new kind of predictability for us. Our goal is financial success and minimizing future capital needs - we want to develop and evolve.

Parallel to focusing on growth efforts we will actively keep monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic environment. Despite the COVID-19 business environment still present, we have continued our work in increasing the numbers of both NBS Systems used for pre-surgical mapping of the brain and NBT Systems installed mainly for use in the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). Between January-September 2021, we had delivered a total of 9 new NBS Systems and a total of 8 new NBT Systems. In addition to the above mentioned already delivered systems we had an open backlog of undelivered systems total of 6 new NBS Systems at the end of Q3 2021.

In the Diagnostics Business, the NBS system has been sold to more than 190 research universities and leading hospitals across the world to date. We are happy to see that more and more of our customers seek to use the Nexstim system in both diagnostic and therapeutic applications. This has been made possible in the European markets where the new NBS deliveries to the hospitals enable neurosurgical diagnostics as well as MDD and pain therapy with the additional NBT software option. As an example of this progress, out of the 9 NBS systems delivered during January-September 2021, 5 had both diagnostics and therapy treatment applications in the system. We see this combined system as a clear competitive advantage and look forward to expanding with this platform approach to other key markets globally.

