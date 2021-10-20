checkAd

Ketamine One Features Biostrap as Part of Inaugural Research Studies

The Observational Studies Will Collect Advanced Biometric Data in Upcoming Depression and PTSD Studies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that it will be conducting its previously announced single arm, observational, biometric research studies (the “Research Studies”) in association with Biostrap USA, LLC (“Biostrap”) across multiple locations in Canada and the United States. Biostrap offers clinically validated wearable devices and a remote monitoring platform that utilizes science-driven artificial intelligence (“AI”) in combination with state-of-the-art health analytics and personalized actionable insights.

The Research Studies are the first of their kind and will involve the collection of real-time, advanced data from 200 patients to gain insights into depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Biostrap’s devices measure oxygen saturation, respiration rate, heart rate variability, heart rate, sleep analysis, arterial health, and more. The data derived from the Research Studies will be analyzed with the aim of identifying biometric signatures that arise over the course of ketamine treatments, which may eventually aid physicians in making better dosage and timing decisions as well as reducing the chance of relapse for their patients.

Upon completion of the Research Studies, Ketamine One will have the opportunity to implement a proprietary interactive dashboard and data management tool. It will have the ability to analyze, monitor and visually display key ketamine treatment outcomes, while allowing clinicians to interact with the data and enabling them to make well-informed decisions. Clinicians will have the ability to track patient biometrics, medically validate outcomes, and become informed of AI-based depression predictions in order to enhance the treatment experience while increasing patient safety.

Becoming a more data-driven mental health organization will enable Ketamine One to produce better treatment outcomes and leverage it as a competitive advantage in the market. In preparation for the rollout of Biostrap’s clinically validated wearable devices, the Company has implemented advanced endpoint exploit and ransomware protection and other network security solutions to ensure data privacy and the security of patient information. Ketamine One staff have also undergone HIPAA training and certification, and the Company is fully compliant with data privacy and security standards in the United States and Canada.

