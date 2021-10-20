Commerce Resources Corp. Completes Summer/Fall Field Campaign at the Ashram REE/Fluorspar Deposit in Support of the Ongoing Prefeasibility Study

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce that it has completed its 2021 field campaign, which has focused on the remaining field …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce that it has completed its 2021 field campaign, which has focused on the remaining field components required to support the ongoing Prefeasibility Study (PFS) on the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit, located in northern Quebec. In addition to the diamond drill program of 2,814 metres over 12 holes recently completed (see news release dated August 25, 2021), the Company has also successfully completed the anticipated remaining field data collection for the PFS as well the remaining Qualified Person (QP) site visits. Collectively, this field data and QP assessments will feed into the Project's final desktop evaluation and design.