Commerce Resources Corp. Completes Summer/Fall Field Campaign at the Ashram REE/Fluorspar Deposit in Support of the Ongoing Prefeasibility Study
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce that it has completed its 2021 field campaign, which has focused on the remaining field components required to support the ongoing Prefeasibility Study (PFS) on the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit, located in northern Quebec.
In addition to the diamond drill program of 2,814 metres over 12 holes recently completed (see news release dated August 25, 2021), the Company has also successfully completed the anticipated remaining field data collection for the PFS as well the remaining Qualified Person (QP) site visits. Collectively, this field data and QP assessments will feed into the Project's final desktop evaluation and design.
Highlights of the field work include:
- Download of various lake, drill hole, and on-site weather station data loggers
- Hydrology Study over the proposed mine-site infrastructure layout
- Expanded bathymetry survey over Centre Pond
- Site characterization of the short-listed tailings facility sites, ahead of final selection
- Site visits of Qualified Persons (QPs) for the Ashram Project's PFS
- Drone and bathymetry survey over the proposed marine facility site
Company president Chris Grove commented: "The 2021 summer/fall field season for the Ashram REE/ Fluorspar Deposit has been very busy, with several key components of the PFS completed following the drill program. Our objective is to release a robust and comprehensive PFS, without shortcuts and without unnecessary assumptions, in order to position the Ashram for long-term success."
During September-October, the Company completed various field surveys, by third party service providers, to evaluate potential tailings management facility sites and collect data to confirm construction design criteria for site infrastructure in support of mine development design for the PFS. This included site visits by the lead QPs for tailings management, geology-resource, and mineral processing, which were completed from Sept 19th to 21st, 2021. In addition, high-resolution drone surveying (photogrammetry), as well as bathymetric surveying, was completed at the proposed marine facility site. This data will allow for a design scenario to be drafted for the site, and feed into the overall base case for the Ashram Project's PFS development scenario.
