Physitrack PLC – Interim report: December 2020 – August 2021
Financial highlights for the third quarter and nine month period ended 31 August 2021
Third quarter 2020/21 (June 2021 - August 2021)
- Revenue of EUR 2.0m (1.0m) for the quarter ended 31 August 2021. An increase of EUR 1.0m or 104 per cent compared to the same period last year.
- Proforma[1] revenue growth of 22 per cent for the quarter ended 31 August 2021 compared to the same period last year;
- This growth was achieved in all businesses:
- 22 per cent revenue growth of the existing Physitrack business compared to the same period last year against a strong prior year comparator
- 10 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Physiotools and Mobilus ("Physiotools") businesses on a proforma basis
- 96 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Rehabplus business on a proforma basis;
- 3 month adjusted EBITDA[2] of EUR 0.7m (0.6m) increased by 23 per cent compared to the same period last year;
- Adjusted EBITDA margins[3] of 34 per cent, a decrease from 57 per cent compared to prior year due to lower margins of recently acquired companies;
- Loss after tax of EUR 0.9m (0.4m profit) for the quarter, due to incurring one off IPO and M&A costs.
- Earnings and diluted earnings per share of EUR -0.07 (EUR 0.04).
9 Month period ended 31 August 2021 (December 2020 - August 2021)
- Revenue of EUR 5.3m (2.1m) for the 9 months ended 31 August 2021. An increase of EUR 3.2m or 147 per cent against the same period last year;
- Proforma[1] revenue growth of 31 per cent for the 9 months ended 31 August 2021 against the same period last year;
- This growth was achieved in all businesses:
- 45 per cent revenue growth of the existing Physitrack business compared to the same period last year
- 11 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Physiotools and Mobilus ("Physiotools") businesses on a proforma basis
- 48 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Rehabplus business on a proforma basis;
- 9 month adjusted EBITDA[2]of EUR 1.8m (1.3m) increased by 44 per cent compared to the same period last year;
- Adjusted EBITDA margins[3] of 34 per cent, a decrease from 59 per cent compared to prior year due to previously communicated lower margins of recently acquired companies;
- One off IPO and M&A expenses were incurred of EUR 1.5m resulting in a loss after tax of EUR 0.8m (0.6m profit) for the 9 months.
- Earnings and diluted earnings per share of EUR -0.06 (EUR 0.06)
Significant events subsequent to the closure of the period
