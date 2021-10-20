checkAd

Physitrack PLC – Interim report: December 2020 – August 2021

Revenue of EUR 2.0m (1.0m) for the quarter ended 31 August 2021. An increase of EUR 1.0m or 104 per cent compared to the same period last year.

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)

Financial highlights for the third quarter and nine month period ended 31 August 2021

Third quarter 2020/21 (June 2021 - August 2021)

  • Revenue of EUR 2.0m (1.0m) for the quarter ended 31 August 2021. An increase of EUR 1.0m or 104 per cent compared to the same period last year.
  • Proforma[1] revenue growth of 22 per cent for the quarter ended 31 August 2021 compared to the same period last year;
  • This growth was achieved in all businesses:
    • 22 per cent revenue growth of the existing Physitrack business compared to the same period last year against a strong prior year comparator
    • 10 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Physiotools and Mobilus ("Physiotools") businesses on a proforma basis
    • 96 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Rehabplus business on a proforma basis;
  • 3 month adjusted EBITDA[2] of EUR 0.7m (0.6m) increased by 23 per cent compared to the same period last year;
  • Adjusted EBITDA margins[3] of 34 per cent, a decrease from 57 per cent compared to prior year due to lower margins of recently acquired companies;
  • Loss after tax of EUR 0.9m (0.4m profit) for the quarter, due to incurring one off IPO and M&A costs.
  • Earnings and diluted earnings per share of EUR -0.07 (EUR 0.04).

9 Month period ended 31 August 2021 (December 2020 - August 2021)

  • Revenue of EUR 5.3m (2.1m) for the 9 months ended 31 August 2021. An increase of EUR 3.2m or 147 per cent against the same period last year;
  • Proforma[1] revenue growth of 31 per cent for the 9 months ended 31 August 2021 against the same period last year;
  • This growth was achieved in all businesses:
    • 45 per cent revenue growth of the existing Physitrack business compared to the same period last year
    • 11 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Physiotools and Mobilus ("Physiotools") businesses on a proforma basis
    • 48 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Rehabplus business on a proforma basis;
  • 9 month adjusted EBITDA[2]of EUR 1.8m (1.3m) increased by 44 per cent compared to the same period last year;
  • Adjusted EBITDA margins[3] of 34 per cent, a decrease from 59 per cent compared to prior year due to previously communicated lower margins of recently acquired companies;
  • One off IPO and M&A expenses were incurred of EUR 1.5m resulting in a loss after tax of EUR 0.8m (0.6m profit) for the 9 months.
  • Earnings and diluted earnings per share of EUR -0.06 (EUR 0.06)

Significant events subsequent to the closure of the period

