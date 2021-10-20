checkAd

Pampa Metals to Attend the Forthcoming Uranium, Strategic and Precious Metals Live Virtual Investor Conference

Autor: Accesswire
20.10.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is delighted to announce its participation in the Uranium, Strategic and Precious Metals Live Virtual Investor Conference that takes place from the 19th to the 21st of October.

The Company's executive team will be answering questions starting at 4:00 pm EST on October 20th, 2021.

Please use the link below to register for free.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals and mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunities, and investment highlights.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Registration Link

ABOUT PAMPA METALS

Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:PM) as well as the Frankfurt (FSE:FIRA) and OTC (OTCQB®:PMMCF) exchanges. Pampa Metals owns a highly prospective 59,000-hectare portfolio of eight projects for copper and gold located along proven mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company has a vision to create value for shareholders and all other stakeholders by making a major copper discovery along the prime mineral belts of Chile, using the best geological and technological methods. For more information, please visit Pampa Metals' website www.pampametals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Julian Bavin | Chief Executive Officer
www.pampametals.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos | Director
investors@pampametals.com

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Pampa Metals expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "indicate" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although Pampa Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Pampa Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668817/Pampa-Metals-to-Attend-the-Forthcomi ...




