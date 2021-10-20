BMW to Source Green Steel from Swedish Startup H2 Autor: PLX AI | 20.10.2021, 09:09 | | 32 0 | 0 20.10.2021, 09:09 | (PLX AI) – BMW Group plans to source steel produced with green power and hydrogen from northern Sweden after agreement with startup H2 Green Steel.First deliveries for Neue Klasse from 2025BMW Group and H2 Green Steel have also agreed to create a … (PLX AI) – BMW Group plans to source steel produced with green power and hydrogen from northern Sweden after agreement with startup H2 Green Steel.First deliveries for Neue Klasse from 2025BMW Group and H2 Green Steel have also agreed to create a … (PLX AI) – BMW Group plans to source steel produced with green power and hydrogen from northern Sweden after agreement with startup H2 Green Steel.

First deliveries for Neue Klasse from 2025

BMW Group and H2 Green Steel have also agreed to create a closed-loop material cycle

BMW Group and H2 Green Steel have also agreed to create a closed-loop material cycle

H2 Green Steel will take back sheet metal remnants, such as those produced at press plants when doors are punched out, and will process them so they can be shipped back to the plants as new steel rolls, also known as steel coils



