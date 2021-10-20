checkAd

Gjensidige Rises 3% After Earnings Beat, Special Dividend

Autor: PLX AI
20.10.2021, 09:18  |  24   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Gjensidige shares rose 3% after third quarter earnings beat consensus and the insurer proposed to pay a special dividend of NOK 4 per share. Q3 EPS was NOK 2.99 vs. estimate of NOK 2.77The Board has decided to distribute excess capital of …

  • (PLX AI) – Gjensidige shares rose 3% after third quarter earnings beat consensus and the insurer proposed to pay a special dividend of NOK 4 per share.
  • Q3 EPS was NOK 2.99 vs. estimate of NOK 2.77
  • The Board has decided to distribute excess capital of NOK 2,000 million, corresponding to NOK 4.00 per share
  • The extra dividend announcement was not expected, Carnegie said
  • The very strong growth levels in the past year look to continue for Gjensidige, Carnegie said
  • Underwriting remains very strong, with a stunning headline Q3 combined ratio of 76% against our 79.1% forecast, Bank of America analysts said
Gjensidige Forsikring Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gjensidige Rises 3% After Earnings Beat, Special Dividend (PLX AI) – Gjensidige shares rose 3% after third quarter earnings beat consensus and the insurer proposed to pay a special dividend of NOK 4 per share. Q3 EPS was NOK 2.99 vs. estimate of NOK 2.77The Board has decided to distribute excess capital of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ørsted Brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% Shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 for DKK 9 Billion
Jenoptik Buys Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic for EUR 300 Million
Galp Energia Buys 594 MW Solar Projects in Brazil
Netflix Q3 Earnings, Net Adds Better Than Consensus Estimates
Handelsbanken Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus on Strong Fee Income
Deutsche Boerse Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Maintained
Munich Re Q3 Profit Misses Estimates, but Keeps Full-Year Outlook Intact
Telekom Austria Q3 Earnings Better Than Expected; Raises Revenue Growth Outlook to 3-4%
SEB Starts SEK 2.5 Billion Share Buyback
Handelsbanken Starts Process to Divest Denmark, Finland Operations
Titel
Nel Falls 2.5% as SEB Downgrades to Sell on Lack of Hydrogen Orders
Demant Falls 4% After Cochlear Implant Recall
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Wegovy May Be Double Blockbuster Already in 2022, Danske Says
Ørsted to Set up Joint Venture with ZE PAK for Baltic Sea Offshore Leases in Poland
Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Shows Significant Reduction in Slowly Expanding Lesions in Patients ...
Delivery Hero Buys Minority Stake in Gorillas for USD 235 Million
Ørsted Brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% Shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 for DKK 9 Billion
Chr. Hansen Q4 Margin Miss Expectations, Organic Growth Above; Outlook May Be Seen as Low
Aker Carbon Capture Selected for 5 CCUS Plants in UK
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrGjensidige Q3 EPS NOK 2.99 vs. Estimate NOK 2.77
PLX AI | Analysen