Gjensidige Rises 3% After Earnings Beat, Special Dividend Autor: PLX AI | 20.10.2021, 09:18 | | 24 0 | 0 20.10.2021, 09:18 | (PLX AI) – Gjensidige shares rose 3% after third quarter earnings beat consensus and the insurer proposed to pay a special dividend of NOK 4 per share. Q3 EPS was NOK 2.99 vs. estimate of NOK 2.77The Board has decided to distribute excess capital of … (PLX AI) – Gjensidige shares rose 3% after third quarter earnings beat consensus and the insurer proposed to pay a special dividend of NOK 4 per share. Q3 EPS was NOK 2.99 vs. estimate of NOK 2.77The Board has decided to distribute excess capital of … (PLX AI) – Gjensidige shares rose 3% after third quarter earnings beat consensus and the insurer proposed to pay a special dividend of NOK 4 per share.

Q3 EPS was NOK 2.99 vs. estimate of NOK 2.77

The Board has decided to distribute excess capital of NOK 2,000 million, corresponding to NOK 4.00 per share

The extra dividend announcement was not expected, Carnegie said

The very strong growth levels in the past year look to continue for Gjensidige, Carnegie said

Underwriting remains very strong, with a stunning headline Q3 combined ratio of 76% against our 79.1% forecast, Bank of America analysts said Gjensidige Forsikring Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



