checkAd

BevCanna Announces Amendment to Health Canada Research License, Allowing Sensory Evaluations Within Product Development Trials

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 09:30  |  65   |   |   

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announces today that it has been granted an amendment to its Health Canada-authorized Cannabis Research License to include sensory evaluations of cannabis beverages in its product development trials. This update to the License will allow BevCanna to conduct on-site human assessments of the taste, smell, feel and visual appeal of its products in development.

These new product trial capabilities, unique in the Canadian cannabis beverage market, will open up significant opportunities in the formulation and refinement of BevCanna’s products and those of its white-label clients. The ability to assess critical success factors of new products will enable BevCanna to test, evaluate and refine beverage formulations based on additional consumer appeal factors, increasing and accelerating the commercial success of new products.

“Being able to test the taste, smell, feel and visual appeal of our products gives us a significant advantage in being able to develop the innovative, appealing beverages that BevCanna is known for in the cannabis beverage market,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “This advancement further cements our position as the premier specialty cannabis beverage manufacturer in Canada.”

The product trials will take place on-site at BevCanna’s manufacturing facility near Osoyoos, British Columbia.

The Company also announces that it has published an updated corporate presentation that may be viewed at: https://bevcanna.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/BEV+x+Embark+-+M%26A+Deck+ ...

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.

Seite 1 von 3
BevCanna Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BevCanna Announces Amendment to Health Canada Research License, Allowing Sensory Evaluations Within Product Development Trials Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announces today that it has been granted an amendment to its Health Canada-authorized …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
FSD Pharma Signs Agreement with Covar Pharmaceuticals to Support the Development of Lucid-PSYCH
Tilray Strengthens Leadership Position in Canada
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigated Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) on Behalf of Shareholders
Amazon’s 2021 Small Business Empowerment Report Reveals Third-Party Sellers Have Created More ...
Merck Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg, Lot 934778, ...
With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:30 UhrBevCanna gibt Änderung der Forschungslizenz von Health Canada bekannt, die jetzt sensorische Bewertungen im Rahmen von Produktentwicklungsversuchen zulässt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
14.10.21BevCanna unterzeichnet White-Label-Abkommen hinsichtlich Herstellung von mit Cannabis angereicherten Getränken für Averi Health Products
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
14.10.21BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health Products
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21BevCanna unterzeichnet White-Label-Vereinbarung über Produktion von mit Cannabis angereicherten Getränken für Xebra Brands
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
07.10.21BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Naturo Group von BevCanna meldet Partnerschaft mit Nordamerikas führendem Großhändler UNFI
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
05.10.21BevCanna’s Naturo Group Announces Partnership with North America’s Leading Wholesale Distributor, UNFI
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21BevCanna wird mit seiner Produktlinie TRACE aus natürlichem basischem Quellwasser zum offiziellen Wasserlieferanten des ‚Canadian E-Fest‘, bei dem auch die ABB-FIA-Formel-E-Weltmeisterschaft ausgetragen wird
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
29.09.21BevCanna’s TRACE Line of Natural Alkaline Spring Waters Named as Official Water Supplier of Canadian E-Fest, Featuring the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten