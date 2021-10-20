BevCanna Announces Amendment to Health Canada Research License, Allowing Sensory Evaluations Within Product Development Trials

These new product trial capabilities, unique in the Canadian cannabis beverage market, will open up significant opportunities in the formulation and refinement of BevCanna’s products and those of its white-label clients. The ability to assess critical success factors of new products will enable BevCanna to test, evaluate and refine beverage formulations based on additional consumer appeal factors, increasing and accelerating the commercial success of new products.

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announces today that it has been granted an amendment to its Health Canada-authorized Cannabis Research License to include sensory evaluations of cannabis beverages in its product development trials. This update to the License will allow BevCanna to conduct on-site human assessments of the taste, smell, feel and visual appeal of its products in development.

“Being able to test the taste, smell, feel and visual appeal of our products gives us a significant advantage in being able to develop the innovative, appealing beverages that BevCanna is known for in the cannabis beverage market,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “This advancement further cements our position as the premier specialty cannabis beverage manufacturer in Canada.”

The product trials will take place on-site at BevCanna’s manufacturing facility near Osoyoos, British Columbia.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.