Husqvarna Consensus Should Rise After Q3, Kepler Says

Autor: PLX AI
20.10.2021, 09:23  |  35   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Husqvarna consensus estimates should rise about 3% after the company beat expectations in the third quarter, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.Kepler has a buy rating on Husqvarna, with a price target of SEK 135Shares gained 1% in early …

  • (PLX AI) – Husqvarna consensus estimates should rise about 3% after the company beat expectations in the third quarter, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.
  • Kepler has a buy rating on Husqvarna, with a price target of SEK 135
  • Shares gained 1% in early trading after Q3 beat on sales and EBIT on the back of strong performance from robotic mowers and professional chain saws
  • Expectations were for a strong Q3 report and Husqvarna delivered that and some, Carnegie said
  • There should also be some relief that Husqvarna has managed supply chain disruptions and higher input costs well: Carnegie
  • The Q3 beat had a good quality and will also lead to revisions of 2022 consensus numbers, SEB said


