Husqvarna Consensus Should Rise After Q3, Kepler Says
(PLX AI) – Husqvarna consensus estimates should rise about 3% after the company beat expectations in the third quarter, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.Kepler has a buy rating on Husqvarna, with a price target of SEK 135Shares gained 1% in early …
- (PLX AI) – Husqvarna consensus estimates should rise about 3% after the company beat expectations in the third quarter, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.
- Kepler has a buy rating on Husqvarna, with a price target of SEK 135
- Shares gained 1% in early trading after Q3 beat on sales and EBIT on the back of strong performance from robotic mowers and professional chain saws
- Expectations were for a strong Q3 report and Husqvarna delivered that and some, Carnegie said
- There should also be some relief that Husqvarna has managed supply chain disruptions and higher input costs well: Carnegie
- The Q3 beat had a good quality and will also lead to revisions of 2022 consensus numbers, SEB said
