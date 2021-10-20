Husqvarna Consensus Should Rise After Q3, Kepler Says Autor: PLX AI | 20.10.2021, 09:23 | | 35 0 | 0 20.10.2021, 09:23 | (PLX AI) – Husqvarna consensus estimates should rise about 3% after the company beat expectations in the third quarter, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.Kepler has a buy rating on Husqvarna, with a price target of SEK 135Shares gained 1% in early … (PLX AI) – Husqvarna consensus estimates should rise about 3% after the company beat expectations in the third quarter, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.Kepler has a buy rating on Husqvarna, with a price target of SEK 135Shares gained 1% in early … (PLX AI) – Husqvarna consensus estimates should rise about 3% after the company beat expectations in the third quarter, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.

Kepler has a buy rating on Husqvarna, with a price target of SEK 135

Shares gained 1% in early trading after Q3 beat on sales and EBIT on the back of strong performance from robotic mowers and professional chain saws

Expectations were for a strong Q3 report and Husqvarna delivered that and some, Carnegie said

There should also be some relief that Husqvarna has managed supply chain disruptions and higher input costs well: Carnegie

The Q3 beat had a good quality and will also lead to revisions of 2022 consensus numbers, SEB said



Husqvarna (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Husqvarna (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer