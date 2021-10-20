checkAd

Klarna publishes Climate report 2020/2021 and commits over 1 million USD to climate transformation projects

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 09:31  |  27   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments, and shopping service, has announced its investment of over 1 million USD into innovators such as Heirloom and Climeworks selected from the climate transformation portfolio (CTP), using donations platform Milkywire. The company has also disclosed its Greenhouse Gas emissions for the 2020 period in its Climate report 2020/2021 released today.

The funds are invested in eleven high impact projects, including permanent carbon removal, reforestation and forest protection, and decarbonization projects among others. The portfolio focuses on selecting effective and transformative projects in all these areas, reflecting the needs for climate finance. This is in addition to Klarna's announcement from earlier this year to pledge 1% of all future funding rounds to planet health initiatives via Give One.

Salah Said, Head of Sustainability at Klarna, says: "During the last year, our focus has been to look beyond our own operations at how we can create real, lasting change. In 2020, Klarna achieved carbon neutrality across all operations. We have since realized that this is not enough, and have shifted our focus to supporting projects which actively remove carbon emissions. We believe that this strategy will contribute to driving positive change for people and the planet." 

Unlike previous climate reports, it will not just offer a retroactive disclosure but provides the most comprehensive overview of Klarna's approach to climate change to date. Highlights include: 

  • Commitment to a target to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030 and an aim to operate at net zero by 2040. 
  • $16m pledged to planet health action initiatives through Give One (1% Pledge).     
  • Commitment to using 100% renewable energy sources in all locations by 2025 (latest).     
  • Launch of theCO2 tracker feature in the Klarna app (Finalist in Fast Company's 2021 Innovation by Design Awards).

A core element of the company's climate strategy is the ways in which Klarna can enable its 4,000+ employees, 90 million+ customers across 17 markets, and 250,000+ retail partners serviced across 13 different product categories and industries to drive lasting change. 
 
David Sandström, Chief Marketing Officer, says: "The existing and planned pledges and initiatives documented in this report are just the beginning. We are fully committed to transparency at every step of the way, and to keeping our customers informed as we move forward to positively impact the climate crisis together".

You can find the report here

Press contact:
Emma MacKenzie
E: press@klarna.com
T: +49 151 174 067 95

ABOUT KLARNA

 At Klarna, we make shopping smoooth and allow customers to buy now and pay later, so that they can get what they love today. Our offering to customers and retailers includes payment solutions, social shopping experiences, and better ways to manage personal finances. Over 250,000 merchants, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress, have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. And today, we are one of the most highly valued private fintechs globally with a valuation of $45.6 billion. Founded in 2005, Klarna has over 4,000 employees and is active in 17 countries. For more information, visit klarna.com. 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1740/3436427/1483402.pdf

Climate report 2020_2021 Final

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1740/3436427/ad52163249d6ca7c_org.png

Climate Report 2021 Communication Assets Landscape




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Klarna publishes Climate report 2020/2021 and commits over 1 million USD to climate transformation projects STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments, and shopping service, has announced its investment of over 1 million USD into innovators such as Heirloom and Climeworks selected from the climate transformation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Automobili Pininfarina and BOVET 1822 Present the New Battista Tourbillon Timepiece
Darling Ingredients' health brand, Rousselot launches Quali-Pure, a range of gelatins with ...
Maxwise Experts Publish Projection for Bitcoin in 2021
BDSwiss Announces DP World Tour Championship Sponsorship
New Dynamic Immersive Art Installation From Kenzo Digital to Live in the New York City Skyline at ...
SeaLights Announces $30 Million Series B to Revolutionize Software Quality at Scale
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Reaches Agreement to Acquire PwC's Global Mobility Tax and Immigration ...
Global Anti-Aging Market to Witness Spectacular Growth, Revenue to Surge to USD 162.9 Billion by ...
Fosun Sports Group announces new entity to deepen global sports industry footprint
Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
Global Genome Editing Market Size to Reach USD 19.06 Billion in 2028, Says Reports and Data
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI