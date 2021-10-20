ROVIO AND BILLEBEINO TEAM UP FOR A LIMITED-EDITION ANGRY BIRDS CAPSULE COLLECTION

checkAd

There's a new bird in town! The two Finnish companies, Rovio Entertainment and lifestyle brand Billebeino have collaborated on a new limited-edition Angry Birds capsule collection, in a deal brokered by IMG. The line features the iconic Angry Birds characters and a new exclusive character Bille Bird, based on Billebeino founder and former NHL player Ville Leino. The limited-edition garments land in select retailers and in the Billebeino online store today.

The collection will include unisex casual wear and accessories for adults and children. The garments feature designs that combine the iconic Angry Birds characters with the minimalist and instantly recognizable logo and typeface styles that Billebeino has come to be known for. The aforementioned Bille Bird will appear in graphical placements that play on the fun and destructive nature of the Angry Birds, with kids designs incorporating the destructible materials that appear in every Angry Birds game.

Billebeino was founded in 2014 by former NHL player, Ville Leino, whose passion for sports and expression through art came together to inspire the brand. Today, Billebeino specializes in casual wear, all featuring Ville Leino’s designs.

“With Billebeino, we’ve found a partner that’s just as adventurous and fun as Angry Birds,” says Katri Chacona, Director of Licensing at Rovio. “Each brand brings its own unique design approach and offbeat sense of humor into the mix, resulting in a stylish new line that truly stands out from the rest,” she adds.

Commenting on the inspiration for the capsule collection, Billebeino founder Ville Leino says, “We wanted this collection to be playful and fun. We used a lot of colors and art on designs so we could get the whole family excited about the collection. It was very inspirational working with an international Finnish company. The most unique thing was designing our own character in the style of the legendary Angry Birds games. For an extra touch, we created a limited-edition Bille Bird plushie and choreographed a Bille Bird dance in cooperation with local dance school, DCA. We hope this collaboration inspires people to move, dance and enjoy life.”

