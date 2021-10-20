checkAd

Cirio Becomes Official Partner of Alma Cooking School

BOLOGNA, Italy, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirio has signed a partnership with ALMA - La Scuola Internazionale di Cucina Italiana (The International School of Italian Cuisine), which has chosen it as official tomato. The partnership lasts three years and provides that Cirio products are sponsors in the product category of tomato in the many cookery classes organised by the School both in Italy and abroad.

"We are very proud to have signed this partnership", explains Pier Paolo Rosetti, General Manager at Conserve Italia, the cooperative consortium owner of the brand. "What unites us to ALMA is a common vision inspired by high quality, respect for raw material and exaltation of the Italian food and wine tradition that the whole world envies us."

ALMA school, founded in 2004 in Colorno (Parma) in the heart of the Italian Food Valley, is the most authoritative training center for future chefs, bakers and sommeliers as well as for those wanting to manage restaurants or accommodation facilities.

The partnership between Cirio and ALMA, which aims to affirm the quality of Cirio among professional operators of haute cuisine and chefs, will also be supported by a series of online and offline initiatives that will be carried out abroad, in the various countries where the School organizes distance learning courses in collaboration with local cooking schools.

"The collaboration with ALMA will give prestige to our brand wherever we export our tomatoes", comments Diego Pariotti, Commercial and Marketing Director of the Export Department at Conserve Italia. "This is a very important partnership for us because it is an addition to all the other precious collaborations already enjoyed by Cirio, such as those with the FIC, Federazione Italiana Cuochi (Italian Federation of Chefs), which has over 20.000 members, and with AVPN, Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (Authentic Neapolitan Pizza Association), which embraces Pizzamakers following the historical traditional recipes and procedures for the true Italian pizza.

Now the partnership medal collection is enriched with ALMA, allowing us to cover the entire range of catering professionals, from cooks to pizza makers to starred chefs".

Cirio tomato

The name Cirio has always been synonymous with top quality Italian tomatoes: with a history of more than 165 years, it is one of the oldest and most famous brands of the Made in Italy food industry. It has recently been recognized as a "historical brand" and has been included in the Register of the historical brands established by the Ministry of Economic Development.

