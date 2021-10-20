Symphony is securely connecting clients to their private banks in Asia via WhatsApp and WeChat
HSBC Global Private Banking has engaged Symphony (https://symphony.com/) - the
leading markets' infrastructure and technology platform- to develop and deploy
HSBC GPB Chat (https://www.privatebanking.hsbc.com/about-us/media-releases-and-n
ews/hsbc-private-banking-announces-the-launch-of-hsbc-gpb-chat-in-asia/) , a
client engagement platform that enables the private bank's clients to interact
with their relationship management team via one-to-one chat, group chat,
document sharing and video/audio conferencing on WhatsApp or WeChat, in a secure
and compliant way.
Symphony was the technology vendor selected due to its ability to deliver
secure, compliant collaboration technology at scale; its expertise in
audio-video conferencing; and its open architecture. This architecture has
powered an integration that seeks to enrich the client experience.
Digitalization - as well as competition from non-traditional players - is
raising the expectations of banking clients, who now benchmark their online
experiences against the convenience of digital apps in their daily lives. This
has created a demand for increased personalisation and a need to engage with
banking clients on their preferred chat platform.
Symphony CEO Brad Levy said: "We are proud that our WhatsApp and WeChat
integrations are allowing institutions like HSBC to connect with their clients
through their preferred channel of communication and in a secure and compliant
way."
Symphony's CONNECT solutions - with integrations for WhatsApp and WeChat -
reduces the digital distance between a financial firm and its clients, and
offers compliant connectivity regardless of the client's choice of platform.
About Symphony
Symphony is the most secure and compliant markets' infrastructure and technology
platform, where solutions are built or integrated to standardize, automate and
innovate financial services workflows. It is a vibrant community of over half a
million financial professionals with a trusted directory and serves over 1000
institutions. Symphony is powering over 2,000 community built applications and
bots. For more information, visit www.symphony.com
(https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/LeK_Cv29MmuElEwziQSyel?domain=urldefense.com)
.
