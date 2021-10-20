Symphony is securely connecting clients to their private banks in Asia via WhatsApp and WeChat

London, United Kingdom (ots) - --News Direct--



HSBC Global Private Banking has engaged Symphony (https://symphony.com/) - the

leading markets' infrastructure and technology platform- to develop and deploy

HSBC GPB Chat (https://www.privatebanking.hsbc.com/about-us/media-releases-and-n

ews/hsbc-private-banking-announces-the-launch-of-hsbc-gpb-chat-in-asia/) , a

client engagement platform that enables the private bank's clients to interact

with their relationship management team via one-to-one chat, group chat,

document sharing and video/audio conferencing on WhatsApp or WeChat, in a secure

and compliant way.



Symphony was the technology vendor selected due to its ability to deliver

secure, compliant collaboration technology at scale; its expertise in

audio-video conferencing; and its open architecture. This architecture has

powered an integration that seeks to enrich the client experience.





Digitalization - as well as competition from non-traditional players - israising the expectations of banking clients, who now benchmark their onlineexperiences against the convenience of digital apps in their daily lives. Thishas created a demand for increased personalisation and a need to engage withbanking clients on their preferred chat platform.Symphony CEO Brad Levy said: "We are proud that our WhatsApp and WeChatintegrations are allowing institutions like HSBC to connect with their clientsthrough their preferred channel of communication and in a secure and compliantway."Symphony's CONNECT solutions - with integrations for WhatsApp and WeChat -reduces the digital distance between a financial firm and its clients, andoffers compliant connectivity regardless of the client's choice of platform.About SymphonySymphony is the most secure and compliant markets' infrastructure and technologyplatform, where solutions are built or integrated to standardize, automate andinnovate financial services workflows. It is a vibrant community of over half amillion financial professionals with a trusted directory and serves over 1000institutions. Symphony is powering over 2,000 community built applications andbots. For more information, visit www.symphony.com(https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/LeK_Cv29MmuElEwziQSyel?domain=urldefense.com)Contact DetailsSymphony Communication ServicesOdette Mahermailto:odette.maher@symphony.comCompany Websitehttps://symphony.com/View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/symphony-is-securely-connecting-clients-to-their-private-banks-in-asia-via-whatsapp-and-wechat-6671323012021 News Direct Corp.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5050871OTS: News Direct