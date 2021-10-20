checkAd

centrotherm as project partner for TRANSFORM

centrotherm as project partner for TRANSFORM

Blaubeuren, 20. October 2021 - Together with 33 European project partners, Robert Bosch GmbH is coordinating the European funding project TRANSFORM - Trusted European SiC Value Chain for a greener Economy. centrotherm is involved in this project as a project partner and leading supplier of high-temperature furnaces for post-implantation annealing of silicon carbide wafers.

The common project goal is to establish and strengthen the complete value chain from the substrate to the silicon carbide-based energy converter in Europe. Due to the rapidly growing energy demand and the goal of climate neutrality of the European Union by 2050, energy efficiency plays a central role. The use of silicon carbide as a semiconductor in power electronics is an important building block for achieving these goals, not only in e-mobility. Depending on the application, efficiency gains of between 6 % and 30 % are expected. In addition, TRANSFORM is expected to help significantly strengthen the competitive position of European technology on the global market.

With its high-temperature furnaces for post-implantation annealing of 150 mm silicon carbide (SiC) wafers, centrotherm already ranks among the leading suppliers. centrotherm systems are in production at renowned manufacturers worldwide. centrotherm has already contributed as a project partner to the European REACTION funding project for the development of the first factory for silicon carbide applications on 200 mm wafers with the development of a new generation of the c.ACTIVATOR and c.OXIDATOR.

The official project website was launched yesterday at www.sic-transform.eu.

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=5a0817590d88b7c379ab3bbf21f01c27
This project has received funding from the ECSEL Joint Undertaking (JU) under grant agreement No 101007237. The JU receives support from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme and Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Austria, Czech Republic, Spain.

About centrotherm international AG
Thermal production solutions and coating technologies are among centrotherm's core competencies. For more than 70 years we have been developing and implementing production concepts for a constantly growing international customer base. In addition to growth sectors such as the semiconductor and microelectronics industry, as well as photovoltaics, our innovative solutions are also being applied in new future-oriented fields such as carbon fiber production. As a leading, globally active technology group, we work closely with partners from industry and research. We improve existing production concepts and set new trends. In this way, we generate valuable competitive advantages for our customers. Around 600 employees worldwide are working to shape the future - GREEN | SMART | EFFICIENT.
centrotherm als Projektpartner bei TRANSFORM
centrotherm presents half-yearly balance sheet 2021 for the Group and is optimistic about the future
centrotherm legt Halbjahresbilanz 2021 für den Konzern vor und blickt optimistisch in die Zukunft
