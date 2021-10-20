centrotherm as project partner for TRANSFORM

Blaubeuren, 20. October 2021 - Together with 33 European project partners, Robert Bosch GmbH is coordinating the European funding project TRANSFORM - Trusted European SiC Value Chain for a greener Economy. centrotherm is involved in this project as a project partner and leading supplier of high-temperature furnaces for post-implantation annealing of silicon carbide wafers.

The common project goal is to establish and strengthen the complete value chain from the substrate to the silicon carbide-based energy converter in Europe. Due to the rapidly growing energy demand and the goal of climate neutrality of the European Union by 2050, energy efficiency plays a central role. The use of silicon carbide as a semiconductor in power electronics is an important building block for achieving these goals, not only in e-mobility. Depending on the application, efficiency gains of between 6 % and 30 % are expected. In addition, TRANSFORM is expected to help significantly strengthen the competitive position of European technology on the global market.

With its high-temperature furnaces for post-implantation annealing of 150 mm silicon carbide (SiC) wafers, centrotherm already ranks among the leading suppliers. centrotherm systems are in production at renowned manufacturers worldwide. centrotherm has already contributed as a project partner to the European REACTION funding project for the development of the first factory for silicon carbide applications on 200 mm wafers with the development of a new generation of the c.ACTIVATOR and c.OXIDATOR.

The official project website was launched yesterday at www.sic-transform.eu.