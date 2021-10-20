checkAd

Talenom Plc will publish its Business Review for January-September 2021 on Monday 1 November 2021 at 13 30 EET

Talenom Plc, Press release 20 October 2020 at 10:45 EEST

Talenom Plc will publish its Business Review for January-September 2021 on Monday 1 November 2021 at 13:30 EET

Talenom Plc will publish its Business Review for January-September 2021 on Monday 1 November 2021 at 13:30 EET. The company’s CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala will present the highlights of the Review for analysts, investors and media in Finnish, followed by CFO Antti Aho’s presentation in English as a live webcast that will be held on Monday 1 November 2021 at 14:00 EET.

You can watch the webcast online at https://talenom.videosync.fi/q3-2021.

The presentation materials will be published before the start of the briefing on the company’s website at https://sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/

The briefing can also be followed at the company’s premises in Sanoma House (address: Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki). The registration is required at the latest on 27 October 2021, by email investors@talenom.fi or by phone +358 207 525 403.

TALENOM PLC

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history has been strong – average annual net sales growth was around 15.5% in 2005-2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/







