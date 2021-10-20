checkAd

American Manganese Provides Update on RecycLiCo Demonstration Plant

Autor: Accesswire
SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode upcycling, and its independent R&D contractor Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco"), are pleased to provide an update on the RecycLiCo demonstration plant project and the Company's strategy towards commercialization.

Foto: Accesswire

3D Rendering of the RecycLiCo Demonstration Plant

The RecycLiCo demonstration plant planning and preparation began in March 2021 following the $2.7 million contract signed between American Manganese and Kemetco Research. Development work to date includes process flow sheet design, mass balance modelling, and equipment orders to match the planned 500 kg/day processing capacity of lithium-ion battery cathode waste. The Company anticipates the arrival of purchased major equipment throughout the remainder of 2021, including demonstration plant construction.

Located in Greater Vancouver, Canada, the fully integrated and continuous RecycLiCo demonstration plant has been designed to simulate real-world operating conditions. One of the critical evaluation activities required to strengthen investment in American Manganese's future commercial recycling plans with potential strategic partners.

"With multiple patents, technical publications, and rigorous testing, American Manganese sets itself apart with its methodical approach in developing RecycLiCo as an advanced lithium-ion battery cathode upcycling process, and it gives me confidence in future scale-up efforts," commented Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "The demonstration plant provides a tool for licensing or joint developing our RecycLiCo patented process with potential industry leaders."

Most of the existing commercial recycling facilities treat end-of-life batteries using rudimentary methods, producing low-value products without further processing. Fortunately, the current global inventory of end-of-life batteries is in its infancy. The RecycLiCo demonstration plant plans to support the knowledge gap in developing commercial hydrometallurgical recycling facilities that recover high-quality, value-added battery materials.

"American Manganese's successful $20 million private placement came at an opportune time, given the current market conditions, and it puts the Company in a favourable position toward its road to commercialization. As part of the private placement, officers and directors of American Manganese have agreed to a 90-day share lock-up period," added Larry Reaugh.

