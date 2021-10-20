Glion Institute of Higher Education celebrates the creation of Maison Décotterd

The two outstanding restaurants, located in the former Hotel Bellevue in Glion, embrace the two Michelin-starred chef Stéphane Décotterd's vision of a regional, sustainable, and original cuisine. In respect of his philosophy, he guides his team through constant improvement, reinventing the codes of gastronomy. "My cuisine is definitely regional, sustainable and original, yet it is always evolving, like the water of this lake that inspires me so much," says Stéphane Décotterd.

MONTREUX, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three months after Stéphane Décotterd joined Glion Institute of Higher Education, the multi-award Chef together with the prestigious hospitality management school institution celebrates the creation of Maison Décotterd. Maison Décotterd is a gastronomic destination with three unique spaces including the gastronomic Restaurant Stéphane Décotterd with its breathtaking view on the Geneva Lake; the Bistro by Décotterd, the chic brasserie; and the Lounge Bar by Décotterd with its savory dishes and a selection of wines by the glass.

Since 2016, Stéphane Décotterd counts in his brigade the young Pastry Chef Christophe Loeffel, who won the awards of "Chef Pâtissier of the year 2021" from Gault & Millau Switzerland and the "Bronze Desserts 2020" at the French national championship for plate desserts. He recently participated in the "Patissier des Jahres" competition in Cologne, Germany, and finished in second place. The promising young Pastry Chef has already developed his very own signature, working with geometry, texture, and simplicity. "I always try to add a touch of originality and tell a story with the products. I attach great importance to highlighting the culture in which I find myself, to using regional products," develops Christophe Loeffel.

In the restaurant room, the service is ensured by Stéphanie Décotterd, Director of Maison Décotterd, and her team. She delivers a service with perfectly mastered gestures, while having a personalized approach, offering the guest an unforgettable experience. This dedication to excellence and conviviality, has allowed Stéphanie to win the very first Michelin Swiss award for hospitality and service, in February 2019.

Pledge of excellence, Maison Décotterd is delighted to become part of the Relais & Châteaux association, joining a network of 580 unique hotels and restaurants throughout the world, owned and operated by independent entrepreneurs who are passionate about their craft and deeply committed to forging warm, lasting relationships with their guests. Just like Stéphane Décotterd's cuisine and philosophy, Relais & Châteaux members protect and promote the wealth and diversity of the world's culinary and hospitality traditions, to ensure they continue to thrive. They are equally dedicated to preserving local heritage and the environment, as articulated in the association's Vision presented to UNESCO in November 2014.

Glion students greatly profit from the establishment of two signature restaurants on Glion campus, providing them with new dining experiences as well as a unique opportunity to learn from exceptional culinary talents, beneficiating from a unique training in kitchen, service, and bar. Simultaneously, the Swiss campuses of Glion were revamped to further enhance the student experience.

